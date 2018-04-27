Connexion
Société Industrielle et Financière de l'Artois

Société Industrielle et Financière de l'Artois : Mise en ligne du rapport financier annuel 2017

27/04/2018 | 18:31

27 avril 2018

SOCIÉTÉ INDUSTRIELLE ET FINANCIÈRE DE L'ARTOIS
Mise en ligne du rapport financier annuel 2017

Société Industrielle et Financière de l'Artois annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier annuel portant sur l'exercice 2017.
Le rapport financier annuel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la société à l'adresse
www.sif-artois.com (Investisseurs/Informations réglementées/Rapport financier annuel).
Ce rapport financier annuel inclut notamment le rapport sur le gouvernement d'entreprise joint au rapport de gestion et les informations relatives aux honoraires des Commissaires aux comptes.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Société Industrielle et Financière de l'Artois via Globenewswire
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Cyrille Bolloré Director & Director General
Cédric de Bailliencourt Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Vincent Marie Claude Bolloré Director
Hubert Fabri Independent Director
Philippe de Traux de Wardin Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ INDUSTRIELLE ET FINANCIÈRE DE L'ARTOIS1.61%0
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%23 227
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%7 004
AISINOCO. LTD9.29%6 928
SYNNEX CORPORATION-24.49%4 118
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%1 775
