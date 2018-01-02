Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Sofragi    SOFR   FR0000030140

SOFRAGI (SOFR)
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Synthèse actualitéToute l'actualitéInterviewsCommuniqués sociétéPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

SOFRAGI : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité au 31-12-17

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
02/01/2018 | 18:42

SOFRAGI
Société Française de Gestion et d'Investissement
SICAF au Capital de 3.100.000 euros
Siège Social : 37, avenue des Champs Elysées 75008 Paris
784 337 487 R.C.S. Paris

                                                                                                                             Paris, le 2 janvier 2018

BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE
 CONTRACTE AVEC CIC

Au titre du contrat de liquidité confié par la société SOFRAGI au CIC, à la date du 31 décembre 2017, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

  •          527                  titres
     
  • 2 312 849,69 €     en espèces

Il est rappelé que lors du dernier bilan semestriel au 30 juin 2017, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

  •       493                  titres
     
  • 2 371 090,32 €     en espèces


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sofragi via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
Réagir à cet article
Toute l'actualité sur SOFRAGI
18:42 SOFRAGI : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité au 31-12-17
2017 SOFRAGI : Mise à disposition du rapport financier au 30/06/17
2017 SOFRAGI : Mise à disposition de l'attestation du CAC sur la composition de l'act..
2017 SOFRAGI : Mise à disposition de l'actif net au 30/06/17
2017 SOFRAGI : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité au 30/06/17
2017 SOFRAGI : Communiqué de mise à disposition de l'inventaire de l'actif net au 30/..
2017 SOFRAGI : Mise à disposition des risques financiers au 30/06/17
2017 SOFRAGI : Mise à disposition des risques financiers au 30.06.17
2017 SOFRAGI : Descriptif du programme de rachat d'actions
2017 SOFRAGI : Communiqué du résultat consolidé du vote résolution par résolution de ..
Plus d'actualités
Graphique SOFRAGI
Durée : Période :
Sofragi : Graphique analyse technique Sofragi | SOFR | FR0000030140 | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique SOFRAGI
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreNeutre
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Henri Ghosn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Claude Guimiot Director
Philippe Taffin Director
Nelly Bertrand Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SOFRAGI0.00%0
BLACKROCK0.00%82 364
UBS GROUP0.00%71 060
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)0.00%55 646
STATE STREET CORP0.00%36 197
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.0.00%25 070
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
212 803 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.