SOFRAGI : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité au 31-12-17

SOFRAGI

Société Française de Gestion et d'Investissement

SICAF au Capital de 3.100.000 euros

Siège Social : 37, avenue des Champs Elysées 75008 Paris

784 337 487 R.C.S. Paris

Paris, le 2 janvier 2018

BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE

CONTRACTE AVEC CIC

Au titre du contrat de liquidité confié par la société SOFRAGI au CIC, à la date du 31 décembre 2017, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

527 titres



2 312 849,69 € en espèces

Il est rappelé que lors du dernier bilan semestriel au 30 juin 2017, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

493 titres



2 371 090,32 € en espèces

