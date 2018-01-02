SYNERGIE :BILAN DU 2nd SEMESTRE 2017 - CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITÉ ODDO CORPORATE FINANCE

BILAN DU 2nd SEMESTRE 2017

CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE AVEC ODDO CORPORATE FINANCE

Au titre du contrat de liquidité confié par la société SYNERGIE à ODDO CORPORATE Finance, à la date du 31 décembre 2017, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

7.865 Titres

705.434,63 Euros en espèces

Il est rappelé, que les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

lors du dernier bilan semestriel :



5.934 Titres

764.463,83 Euros en espèces



lors de la mise en place du contrat :



1.152 Titres

329.408,71 Euros en espèces

