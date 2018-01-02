Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Synergie    SDG   FR0000032658

SYNERGIE (SDG)
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAnalysesAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Synthèse actualitéToute l'actualitéInterviewsCommuniqués sociétéPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

SYNERGIE :BILAN DU 2nd SEMESTRE 2017 - CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITÉ ODDO CORPORATE FINANCE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
02/01/2018 | 15:57

BILAN DU 2nd SEMESTRE 2017
CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE AVEC ODDO CORPORATE FINANCE

Au titre du contrat de liquidité confié par la société SYNERGIE à ODDO CORPORATE Finance, à la date du 31 décembre 2017, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

  •        7.865 Titres
  • 705.434,63 Euros en espèces

Il est rappelé, que les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

  • lors du dernier bilan semestriel :
     
  • 5.934 Titres
  • 764.463,83 Euros en espèces 
     
  • lors de la mise en place du contrat :
     
  • 1.152 Titres
  • 329.408,71 Euros en espèces


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SYNERGIE via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
Réagir à cet article
Toute l'actualité sur SYNERGIE
15:57 SYNERGIE : BILAN DU 2nd SEMESTRE 2017 - CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITÉ ODDO CORPORATE FINA..
2017 SYNERGIE : le dynamisme à l'international conforte les objectifs 2017
2017 SYNERGIE : Chiffre d'affaires de 1.695 m sur 9 mois (+15,5%)
2017 SYNERGIE : prend le contrôle de l'autrichien Völker
2017 SYNERGIE : accroît sa présence en Europe en signant un accord de reprise de 80% ..
2017 SYNERGIE : ACCROîT SA PRÉSENCE EN EUROPE EN SIGNANT UN ACCORD DE REPRISE DE 80% ..
2017 SYNERGIE : Annonce la publication de son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin..
2017 SYNERGIE : la rentabilité en net progrès à fin juin.
2017 SYNERGIE : Oddo relève sa cible.
2017 SYNERGIE : Résultats semestriels au 30 Juin 2017 (13 septembre 2017)
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur SYNERGIE
Plus de recommandations
Données financières (€)
CA 2017 2 271 M
EBIT 2017 120 M
Résultat net 2017 78,9 M
Trésorerie 2017 43,8 M
Rendement 2017 1,52%
PER 2017 13,46
PER 2018 11,94
VE / CA 2017 0,45x
VE / CA 2018 0,39x
Capitalisation 1 069 M
Graphique SYNERGIE
Durée : Période :
Synergie : Graphique analyse technique Synergie | SDG | FR0000032658 | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique SYNERGIE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 50,3 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Daniel Augereau Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Martine Baud Head-Operating Department
Yvon Drouet Director, Deputy CEO-Finance & Investments
Olivier Clos Director-Information Technology Department
Julien Vaney Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SYNERGIE0.00%1 286
ADECCO GROUP11.85%13 128
RANDSTAD0.00%11 292
MANPOWERGROUP INC.0.00%8 357
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.0.00%7 008
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO LTD0.00%5 931
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
233 183 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.