THERMADOR GROUPE : Chiffre d'affaires consolidé 2017 : + 17,4 %

12/01/2018 | 19:52

Thermador groupe

Chiffre d'affaires consolidé 2017 : + 17,4 %

en milliers d'euros 2017 2017 2016 Variation 2017/2016 Variation 2017
périmètre constant* périmètre constant*
  /2016
1er trimestre   68 513    67 942    59 776  + 14,6% + 13,7%
2e trimestre   71 241    69 637    64 637  + 10,2% + 7,7%
3e trimestre   63 012    59 564    55 819  + 12,9% + 6,7%
4e trimestre   68 805    58 165    51 164  + 34,5% + 13,7%
Total au 31 décembre   271 571    255 308    231 396  + 17,4% + 10,3%
Détail par secteurs d'activité :          
Sferaco, robinetterie    47 302    47 302     42 844  + 10,4% + 10,4%
Jetly, pompes   46 435    46 435    44 584  + 4,2% + 4,2%
Thermador, accessoires de chauffage   39 009    39 009    35 462  + 10,0% + 10,0%
Mecafer et Domac, gros outillage en GSB *   31 255    25 285    22 918  + 36,4% + 10,3%
PBtub, tubes en matériaux de synthèse   24 261    24 261    22 236  + 9,1% + 9,1%
Thermador International   21 371    21 371    19 145  + 11,6% + 11,6%
Dipra, pompes et plomberie en GSB   19 958    19 958    18 842  + 5,9% + 5,9%
Sectoriel, motorisation pour vannes et compresseurs d'air   18 378    18 378    16 745  + 9,8% + 9,8%
Sodeco valves, robinetterie industrielle*   6 347         
Isocel, composants pour chaudières   5 545    5 545     5 014  + 10,6% + 10,6%
Aello, matériels de piscines   5 069    5 069     1 682  + 201,4% + 201,4%
FGinox, raccords et brides en inox *   3 946         
Axelair, ventilation   2 379    2 379    1 525  + 56,0% + 56,0%
Autres structures   316    316    399  -20,8% -20,8%

* C.A. 2017 : avec l'acquisition de Domac par Mecafer le 1er mars 2017, consolidés depuis le 1er mars 2017, l'acquisition de Sodeco Valves par Thermador Groupe le 31 août 2017, consolidés depuis le 1er septembre 2017 et l'acquisition de FGinox par Thermador Groupe le 30 septembre 2017, consolidés depuis le 1er octobre 2017.

Les résultats 2017 seront publiés le 16 février 2018.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: THERMADOR GROUPE via Globenewswire
