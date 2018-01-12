Thermador groupe

Chiffre d'affaires consolidé 2017 : + 17,4 %

en milliers d'euros 2017 2017 2016 Variation 2017/2016 Variation 2017 périmètre constant* périmètre constant* /2016 1er trimestre 68 513 67 942 59 776 + 14,6% + 13,7% 2e trimestre 71 241 69 637 64 637 + 10,2% + 7,7% 3e trimestre 63 012 59 564 55 819 + 12,9% + 6,7% 4e trimestre 68 805 58 165 51 164 + 34,5% + 13,7% Total au 31 décembre 271 571 255 308 231 396 + 17,4% + 10,3% Détail par secteurs d'activité : Sferaco, robinetterie 47 302 47 302 42 844 + 10,4% + 10,4% Jetly, pompes 46 435 46 435 44 584 + 4,2% + 4,2% Thermador, accessoires de chauffage 39 009 39 009 35 462 + 10,0% + 10,0% Mecafer et Domac, gros outillage en GSB * 31 255 25 285 22 918 + 36,4% + 10,3% PBtub, tubes en matériaux de synthèse 24 261 24 261 22 236 + 9,1% + 9,1% Thermador International 21 371 21 371 19 145 + 11,6% + 11,6% Dipra, pompes et plomberie en GSB 19 958 19 958 18 842 + 5,9% + 5,9% Sectoriel, motorisation pour vannes et compresseurs d'air 18 378 18 378 16 745 + 9,8% + 9,8% Sodeco valves, robinetterie industrielle* 6 347 Isocel, composants pour chaudières 5 545 5 545 5 014 + 10,6% + 10,6% Aello, matériels de piscines 5 069 5 069 1 682 + 201,4% + 201,4% FGinox, raccords et brides en inox * 3 946 Axelair, ventilation 2 379 2 379 1 525 + 56,0% + 56,0% Autres structures 316 316 399 -20,8% -20,8%

* C.A. 2017 : avec l'acquisition de Domac par Mecafer le 1er mars 2017, consolidés depuis le 1er mars 2017, l'acquisition de Sodeco Valves par Thermador Groupe le 31 août 2017, consolidés depuis le 1er septembre 2017 et l'acquisition de FGinox par Thermador Groupe le 30 septembre 2017, consolidés depuis le 1er octobre 2017.

Les résultats 2017 seront publiés le 16 février 2018.

