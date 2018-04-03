THERMADOR GROUPE : toujours éligible au PEA-PME

Comme en 2017, Thermador Groupe remplit toutes les conditions pour être éligible au PEA-PME. Le chiffre d'affaires 2017 s'élève à 272M€, l'effectif à 439 personnes et le total bilan à 295M€ au 31/12/2017.

