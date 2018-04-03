Connexion
THERMADOR GROUPE (THEP)

THERMADOR GROUPE (THEP)
  Rapport  
THERMADOR GROUPE : toujours éligible au PEA-PME

03/04/2018

Comme en 2017, Thermador Groupe remplit toutes les conditions pour être éligible au PEA-PME. Le chiffre d'affaires 2017 s'élève à 272M€, l'effectif à 439 personnes et le total bilan à 295M€ au 31/12/2017.

2.5.0.0


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: THERMADOR GROUPE via Globenewswire
Données financières (€)
CA 2018 327 M
EBIT 2018 47,0 M
Résultat net 2018 30,8 M
Trésorerie 2018 1,35 M
Rendement 2018 3,20%
PER 2018 17,04
PER 2019 15,34
VE / CA 2018 1,60x
VE / CA 2019 1,48x
Capitalisation 524 M
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Guillaume Robin Chairman, CEO & Head-Investor Relations
Hervé le Guillerm Director
Guy Vincent Director
Jean-François Bonnefond Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Karine Gaudin Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
THERMADOR GROUPE1.32%645
FANUC CORP-2.89%51 481
ATLAS COPCO AB1.98%51 253
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES8.37%28 862
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-9.72%23 610
SANDVIK6.09%22 803
