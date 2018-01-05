Connexion
VALNEVA : Bilan semestriel du Contrat de liquidité

05/01/2018 | 18:01

                                                    Paris, le 5 janvier 2018

Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité VALNEVA contracté avec NATIXIS

Au titre du contrat de liquidité confié à NATIXIS portant sur les actions de la société VALNEVA, à la date du 29 décembre 2017, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

       

  • 64 200 titres VALNEVA
  • 136 300,50€       

Lors du dernier bilan semestriel, à la date 30 juin 2017, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

  • 50 529 titres VALNEVA
  • 167 885,42 €


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: VALNEVA via Globenewswire
