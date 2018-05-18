Vastned Retail Belgium: Offre d'acquisition volontaire et conditionnelle sur Vastned Retail Belgium SA_mise à jour

· L'assemblée générale extraordinaire de Vastned Retail Belgium SA du 18 mai 2018 a approuvé à l'unanimité la renonciation du statut de SIRP

· Un pourcentage d'acceptation de 90 % est la seule condition significative restante de l'offre d'acquisition

· L'unique période d'acceptation de l'offre d'acquisition ne court plus que pendant 2 semaines, jusqu'au 1er juin 2018, à 16:00 heures

Communiqué de press complét

