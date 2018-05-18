Connexion
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel BATS EUROPE - 18/05 13:48:50
54.3000 EUR   +0.18%
18:01VASTNED RETAIL : Offre d'acquisition volontaire et conditionnelle s..
GL
17/05OFFRE D'ACQUISI : mise à jour du prix de l'offre
GL
17/05VASTNED RETAIL : Détachement de dividende final
FA
Vastned Retail Belgium: Offre d'acquisition volontaire et conditionnelle sur Vastned Retail Belgium SA_mise à jour

0
0
18/05/2018 | 18:01

·        L'assemblée générale extraordinaire de Vastned Retail Belgium SA du 18 mai 2018 a approuvé à l'unanimité  la renonciation du statut de SIRP

·        Un pourcentage d'acceptation de 90 % est la seule condition significative restante de l'offre d'acquisition

·        L'unique période d'acceptation de l'offre d'acquisition ne court plus que pendant 2 semaines, jusqu'au 1er  juin 2018, à 16:00 heures

Communiqué de press complét



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Vastned Retail Belgium via Globenewswire
Graphique VASTNED RETAIL BELGIUM
Durée : Période :
Vastned Retail Belgium : Graphique analyse technique Vastned Retail Belgium | VASTB | BE0003754687 | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique VASTNED RETAIL BELGIUM
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Rudi Taelemans Chief Executive Officer
Taco T. J. de Groot Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Blumberg Chairman
Reinier Walta Chief Financial Officer & Director
Elke Krols Finance Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VASTNED RETAIL BELGIUM20.44%0
EQUINIX INC-14.88%30 347
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-8.00%22 845
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-4.49%21 720
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%18 448
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-9.30%14 709
