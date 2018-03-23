Connexion
23/03 09:00:07
56.6 EUR   --.--%
08:01VASTNED RETAIL : publie l'ordre du jour de l'assemblée générale ord..
GL
08/02VASTNED RETAIL : Résultats annuels 2017
GL
14/01VASTNED RETAIL : N.V. annonce son intention de lancer une offre pub..
PU
Actualités 
Synthèse actualitéToute l'actualitéInterviewsCommuniqués sociétéPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Vastned Retail Belgium : publie l'ordre du jour de l'assemblée générale ordinaire du 25 avril 2018

0
0
23/03/2018 | 08:01

La sociéte immobilière réglementée Vastned Retail Belgium publie aujourd'hui la convocation et l'ordre du jour de l'assemblée générale ordinaire des actionnaires qui se tiendra le 25 avril 2018 à 14h30.

 

Communiqué de presse complet:



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Vastned Retail Belgium via Globenewswire
