VISIODENT : Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel au 31 décembre 2017

Visiodent annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'autorité des marchés financiers son rapport financier annuel au 31 décembre 2017 contenant le montant des honoraires des contrôleurs légaux et le document d'information annuelle.

Le rapport financier peut être consulté sur le site Internet de la société à l'adresse « www.visiodent.com », sous la rubrique « information réglementée ».

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: VISIODENT via Globenewswire

