Synthèse actualitéToute l'actualitéInterviewsCommuniqués sociétéPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

VISIODENT : Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel au 31 décembre 2017

0
0
26/04/2018 | 15:38

Visiodent annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'autorité des marchés financiers son rapport financier annuel au 31 décembre 2017 contenant le montant des honoraires des contrôleurs légaux et le document d'information annuelle.

 

Le rapport financier peut être consulté sur le site Internet de la société à l'adresse « www.visiodent.com », sous la rubrique « information réglementée ».



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: VISIODENT via Globenewswire
Graphique VISIODENT
Durée : Période :
Visiodent : Graphique analyse technique Visiodent | SDT | FR0000065765 | Zone bourse
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Morgan Ohnona Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Meyer Ohnona Director
Jacques Sebag Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Annie Sebag Director
Aurélie Pitton Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VISIODENT0.00%0
SARTORIUS AG43.20%10 713
MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.-16.79%1 996
VAREX IMAGING CORP-7.17%1 408
DIRUI INDUSTRIAL CO LTD--.--%1 088
NH SPECIAL PURPOSE ACQTN 2ND CO LTD--.--%390
