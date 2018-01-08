Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vranken-Pommery Monopole    VRAP   FR0000062796

SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAnalysesAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Synthèse actualitéToute l'actualitéInterviewsCommuniqués sociétéPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE : Bilan annuel de fonctionnement du contrat de liquidité au 31.12.2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
08/01/2018 | 18:48

COMMUNIQUE ETABLISSANT UN BILAN ANNUEL

DE FONCTIONNEMENT DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE

 

 

Au titre du contrat de liquidité confié par la société VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE à KBC SECURITIES, et à la date du 31 Décembre 2017, figuraient au compte de liquidité les éléments suivants :

-   nombre de titres :                     17.821 actions

-   montant espèces :                    21.753,70 €

 

Il est rappelé qu'au 30 Juin 2017, date du dernier bilan semestriel, figuraient au compte de liquidité les éléments suivants :

  • nombre de titres :                     13.851 actions
     
  • montant espèces :                    113.647,39 €


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
Réagir à cet article
Toute l'actualité sur VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE
18:48 VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE : Bilan annuel de fonctionnement du contrat de liquidit..
2017 VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE : hausse de 3,9% des ventes 9 mois
2017 VRANKEN-POMMERY : stabilité des ventes au 3T.
2017 VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE - CHIFFRE D : 160,4 M. Les ventes enregistrent une pro..
2017 VRANKEN-POMMERY : nette amélioration de la rentabilité opérationnelle courante s..
2017 VRANKEN-POMMERY : amélioration du résultat net.
2017 VRANKEN POMMERY MONOPOLE : Pommery monopole - mise a disposition du rapport fina..
2017 VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE - RÉSULTATS : Progression du Résultat Opérationnel Cour..
2017VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE SA : publication des résultats semestriels
2017 VRANKEN POMMERY : l'activité progresse de 6% au deuxième trimestre
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE
Plus de recommandations
Données financières (€)
CA 2017 309 M
EBIT 2017 26,7 M
Résultat net 2017 7,76 M
Dette 2017 629 M
Rendement 2017 3,84%
PER 2017 26,89
PER 2018 20,77
VE / CA 2017 2,74x
VE / CA 2018 2,68x
Capitalisation 216 M
Graphique VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE
Durée : Période :
Vranken-Pommery Monopole : Graphique analyse technique Vranken-Pommery Monopole | VRAP | FR0000062796 | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 23,5 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -3,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Paul-François Vranken Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dominique Pichart Director
Christian Germain Director
Nathalie Vranken Director
Jacqueline Phillips-Franjou Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE2.54%260
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO., LTD.--.--%48 378
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-3.80%44 155
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JSC LTD.--.--%28 568
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO LTD--.--%15 365
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD-2.57%8 881
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
234 047 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.