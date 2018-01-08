VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE : Bilan annuel de fonctionnement du contrat de liquidité au 31.12.2017

COMMUNIQUE ETABLISSANT UN BILAN ANNUEL

DE FONCTIONNEMENT DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE

Au titre du contrat de liquidité confié par la société VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE à KBC SECURITIES, et à la date du 31 Décembre 2017, figuraient au compte de liquidité les éléments suivants :

- nombre de titres : 17.821 actions

- montant espèces : 21.753,70 €

Il est rappelé qu'au 30 Juin 2017, date du dernier bilan semestriel, figuraient au compte de liquidité les éléments suivants :

nombre de titres : 13.851 actions



montant espèces : 113.647,39 €

