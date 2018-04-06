Wavestone : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

In accordance with article L233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of March 2018, its capital was composed of 4,966,882 shares representing 7,809,849 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

About Wavestone

In a world where permanent evolution is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to enlighten and partner business leaders in their most critical decisions.

Wavestone draws on some 2,600 employees across four continents. It is a leading player in European independent consulting, and the number one in France.

Wavestone is a company listed on Euronext Paris and eligible for the PEA-PME - a French investment instrument that encourages individuals to invest in smaller and intermediate firms. In 2017, Wavestone has been labeled Great Place To Work®.