Wavestone : Liquidity contract yearly report

On 31 December 2017 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

4,011 Wavestone shares

€ 750.633,62 in cash

Note that at the launch of the contract the means were the following:

7,074 Wavestone shares

€ 94,000 (addition of € 187,415 on 04/13/07 and of € 100,000 on 09/12/12)

About Wavestone

In a world where permanent evolution is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to enlighten and partner business leaders in their most critical decisions.

Wavestone draws on some 2,600 employees across four continents. It is a leading player in European independent consulting, and the number one in France.

Wavestone is a company listed on Euronext Paris and eligible for the PEA-PME - a French investment instrument that encourages individuals to invest in smaller and intermediate firms. In 2017, Wavestone has been labeled Great Place To Work.