Agenda economique du lundi 2 avril

** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **
Marchés fermés sur Euronext, en Allemagne, au Royaume-Uni (lundi de Pâques)
TOKYO - Indice PMI IHS Markit manufacturier / mars (définitif)
- Enquête Tankan sur le climat des affaires / T1
PEKIN - Indice PMI IHS Markit manufacturier / mars
WASHINGTON - 16h00 Indice ISM manufacturier / mars
- 16h00 Dépenses de construction / février
------------------------------------------------------------------------
