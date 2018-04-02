Connexion
Agenda economique du lundi 2 avril

02/04/2018 | 06:00

    ** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **

    
    Marchés fermés sur Euronext, en Allemagne, au Royaume-Uni (lundi de Pâques)
    
 TOKYO      - Indice PMI IHS Markit manufacturier / mars (définitif) 
            - Enquête Tankan sur le climat des affaires / T1
 PEKIN      - Indice PMI IHS Markit manufacturier / mars
 WASHINGTON - 16h00 Indice ISM manufacturier / mars
            - 16h00 Dépenses de construction / février
     
 
