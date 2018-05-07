Connexion
Agenda economique du lundi 7 mai

07/05/2018 | 06:00

    ** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **
    Marchés fermés au Royaume-Uni (Early May Bank Holiday)
 
 PARIS     - 14h50 Adjudication de BTF          
 PEKIN     - Réserves de change / avril
 BERLIN    - 08h00 Commandes à l'industrie / mars
 BRUXELLES - 10h30 Indice Sentix zone euro / mai
 ------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Les informations économiques et financières en français         
  LE POINT SUR LES MARCHÉS                                            
  La BOURSE À PARIS ET EN EUROPE                                          
  LES VALEURS DU JOUR                                                
  LE POINT sur les changements de recommandations à Paris

