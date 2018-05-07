Agenda economique du lundi 7 mai

** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **
Marchés fermés au Royaume-Uni (Early May Bank Holiday)
PARIS - 14h50 Adjudication de BTF
PEKIN - Réserves de change / avril
BERLIN - 08h00 Commandes à l'industrie / mars
BRUXELLES - 10h30 Indice Sentix zone euro / mai
Les informations économiques et financières en français
LE POINT SUR LES MARCHÉS
La BOURSE À PARIS ET EN EUROPE
LES VALEURS DU JOUR
LE POINT sur les changements de recommandations à Paris