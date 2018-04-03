Agenda economique du mardi 3 avril

** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **
PARIS :
- 08h45 Situation mensuelle budgétaire de lÉtat / février
- 09h50 Indice PMI manufacturier / mars
- 14h50 Adjudication de BTF
- Début prévu d'un mouvement de grève perlée de trois mois à la SNCF
BERLIN :
- 08h00 Ventes au détail / février
- 09h55 Indice PMI IHS Markit manufacturier / mars (définitif)
LONDRES :
- 10h00 Indice PMI IHS Markit manufacturier de la zone euro / mars (définitif)
- 10h30 Indice PMI IHS Markit manufacturier / mars
WASHINGTON :
- Ventes automobiles / mars
SOCIÉTÉS :
PARIS :
- Groupe Gorgé , Prodways / résultats annuels (avant Bourse)
- Fleury Michon / résultats annuels, CA du T1 (après Bourse)
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech / AG
NEW YORK :
- Première cotation attendue de Spotify
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Les informations économiques et financières en français
LE POINT SUR LES MARCHÉS
La BOURSE À PARIS ET EN EUROPE
LES VALEURS DU JOUR
LE POINT sur les changements de recommandations à Paris