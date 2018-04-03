Connexion
Actualités : Economie / Forex
Agenda economique du mardi 3 avril

03/04/2018 | 06:00

    ** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **

    
 PARIS :
 - 08h45 Situation mensuelle budgétaire de lÉtat / février
 - 09h50 Indice PMI manufacturier / mars
 - 14h50 Adjudication de BTF          
 - Début prévu d'un mouvement de grève perlée de trois mois à la SNCF
 BERLIN :    
 - 08h00 Ventes au détail / février
 - 09h55 Indice PMI IHS Markit manufacturier  / mars (définitif)
    
 LONDRES :   
 - 10h00 Indice PMI IHS Markit manufacturier de la zone euro / mars (définitif)
 - 10h30 Indice PMI IHS Markit manufacturier / mars
    
 WASHINGTON :
 - Ventes automobiles / mars
    
    
             SOCIÉTÉS :
    
 PARIS :
 - Groupe Gorgé          , Prodways          / résultats annuels (avant Bourse)
 - Fleury Michon           / résultats annuels, CA du T1 (après Bourse)
 - Sartorius Stedim Biotech           / AG
  
 NEW YORK :
 - Première cotation attendue de Spotify          
 
 ------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Les informations économiques et financières en français         
  LE POINT SUR LES MARCHÉS                                            
  La BOURSE À PARIS ET EN EUROPE                                          
  LES VALEURS DU JOUR                                                
  LE POINT sur les changements de recommandations à Paris

Valeurs citées dans l'article
Varia.DernierVar. 1janv
FLEURY MICHON 0.00%48.8 Cours en temps réel.3.92%
GROUPE GORGÉ 0.94%15.04 Cours en temps réel.-4.02%
PRODWAYS GROUP 0.35%4.285 Cours en temps réel.-9.98%
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH 2.44%73.45 Cours en temps réel.21.83%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 0.00%-Cours en clôture.0.00%
Dernières actualités "Economie / Forex"
07:31Berluti (groupe lvmh) - kris van assche sera responsable de l'ensemble des collections souliers, maroquinerie, prêt-à-porter et accessoires
RE
07:29Groupe gorge propose un dividende de 0,32 euro par action
RE
07:28Groupe gorge - perte opérationnelle de 1,1 mln d'euros contre bénéfice de 9,5 mlns
RE
07:27Groupe gorge - ca ajusté de 274 mlns d'euros contre 272,1 mlns en 2016
RE
07:25Groupe gorge - perte nette de 20,7 mlns d'euros en 2017 contre un bénéfice de 3,4 mlns
RE
07:21Le conseiller commercial de Trump ne croit pas à une escalade avec la Chine
RE
07:11Sodexo - goldman sachs abaisse sa recommandation à "neutre" contre "achat"
RE
07:09Sanofi annonce que l'ema va examiner dupixent® (dupilumab) dans le traitement potentiel de l'asthme modéré à sévère inadéquatement contrôlé
RE
07:01GEMALTO : et NetApp fournissent aux entreprises une sécurité des données renforcée dans le Cloud et des déploiements de stockage de données hybrides et sur site
BU
07:01L'actualité en bref - mardi 3 avril
DJ
