Agenda economique du mardi 3 avril

** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) ** PARIS : - 08h45 Situation mensuelle budgétaire de lÉtat / février - 09h50 Indice PMI manufacturier / mars - 14h50 Adjudication de BTF - Début prévu d'un mouvement de grève perlée de trois mois à la SNCF BERLIN : - 08h00 Ventes au détail / février - 09h55 Indice PMI IHS Markit manufacturier / mars (définitif) LONDRES : - 10h00 Indice PMI IHS Markit manufacturier de la zone euro / mars (définitif) - 10h30 Indice PMI IHS Markit manufacturier / mars WASHINGTON : - Ventes automobiles / mars SOCIÉTÉS : PARIS : - Groupe Gorgé , Prodways / résultats annuels (avant Bourse) - Fleury Michon / résultats annuels, CA du T1 (après Bourse) - Sartorius Stedim Biotech / AG NEW YORK : - Première cotation attendue de Spotify ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Les informations économiques et financières en français LE POINT SUR LES MARCHÉS La BOURSE À PARIS ET EN EUROPE LES VALEURS DU JOUR LE POINT sur les changements de recommandations à Paris

