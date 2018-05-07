BNP Paribas : nominations for the health unit of Leasing S

07/05/2018 | 10:11

BNP Paribas announces that Éric Huet, manager of the 'Technology Solutions' business unit of BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions France, broadens his responsibilities by becoming general director of CMV Médiforce.



Ariane Govignon, who was general director of CMV Médiforce since 2013, becomes the president of the CMV Médiforce Board. She also heads up the health unit for the whole BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions Group.



The banking group explains that with this, it pools its expertise in financing healthcare professionals by bringing CMV Médiforce and BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions together, the second being the sole shareholder of the first since 1 January 2018.



