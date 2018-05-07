Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actualités  >  Sociétés  >  Toute l'info

Actualités : Sociétés
Toute l'infoSociétésIndices / MarchésEconomie / ForexMat. PremièresTauxBarons de la boursePro. de la financeAgendaSecteurs
Toute l'info
Recommandations des analystes
Rumeurs
Introductions
Opérations capitalistiques
Nouveaux contrats
Profits warnings
Nominations
Communiqués
Evénements
Opérations sur titre

BNP Paribas : nominations for the health unit of Leasing S

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
07/05/2018 | 10:11
BNP Paribas announces that Éric Huet, manager of the 'Technology Solutions' business unit of BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions France, broadens his responsibilities by becoming general director of CMV Médiforce.

Ariane Govignon, who was general director of CMV Médiforce since 2013, becomes the president of the CMV Médiforce Board. She also heads up the health unit for the whole BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions Group.

The banking group explains that with this, it pools its expertise in financing healthcare professionals by bringing CMV Médiforce and BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions together, the second being the sole shareholder of the first since 1 January 2018.

Copyright (c) 2018 CercleFinance.com. Tous droits réservés.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Dernières actualités "Sociétés"
11:35Les nuitées hôtelières en hausse sur les trois premiers mois de 2018
AW
11:33STARBUCKS : accord de commercialisation avec Nestlé
CF
11:27NESTLE : La valeur du jour en Europe - NESTLE mise sur les Etats-Unis avec STARBUCKS
AO
11:21ARÔMES ET PARFUMS : le géant américain IFF rachète Frutarom pour 7 milliards USD
AW
11:21Nestlé Waters investit 25 millions dans la modernisation du site d'Henniez
AW
11:14ROCHE : revue prioritaire de la FDA pour Tecentriq
CF
11:12PARISIAN IN OMAHA : I’m here to seek ‘the essence’ of Buffett; take in the city, too
PU
11:09DEUTSCHE BANK : Oddo abaisse son opinion et l'objectif
CF
11:08ALTAMIR : Oddo BHF juge que l'offre d’Amboise est peu généreuse
AO
11:07EMPRUNT : la BC des Grisons lève 300 mio CHF à 0,125%, échéance 2024
AW
Dernières actualités "Sociétés"
Publicité

ACTUALITÉS LES PLUS LUES

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE-KLM : s'effondre en bourse après le départ de Janaillac
2AMOÉBA : AMOEBA : A suivre aujourd'hui
3LES AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Air France KLM, Société Générale (mis à jour)...
4GAUSSIN : GAUSSIN : procédure d'insolvabilité à l'encontre de CES
5ATARI : ATARI : Anthony Di Iorio, l’un des fondateurs d’Ethereum et Président fondateur de Decentr..

ACTUALITÉS QUI IMPACTENT
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
252 018 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.