Cellectis : présentera des données à la conférence annuelle de l’American Association for Cancer Research(AACR)

11/04/2018 | 08:06

New York, le 11 avril 2018 - (Euronext Growth : ALCLS - Nasdaq : CLLS), société biopharmaceutique de stade clinique spécialisée dans le développement d'immunothérapies fondées sur des cellules CAR-T allogéniques ingénierées (UCART), annonce aujourd'hui la présentation de 3 posters relatifs aux produits candidats CAR-T allogéniques « sur étagère » lors de la conférence annuelle de l'American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) qui se tiendra du 14 au 18 avril 2018 à Chicago, dans l'Illinois.

Le 16 avril 2018 de 8h à 12h (heure locale)
Section 45

  • Repurposing endogenous immune pathways to improve chimeric antigen receptor T-cells potency

M. Sachdeva1, B. Busser1, S. Temburni1, A. Juillerat1, L. Poirot2, P. Duchateau2, J. Valton1;
1Cellectis, New York, NY, 2Cellectis, Paris, France

Le 16 avril 2018 de 13h à 17h (heure locale)
Section 24

  • Preclinical efficacy of allogeneic anti-CD123 CAR T-cells for the therapy of blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN)

T. Cai1, K. L. Black2, A. Naqvi2, R. Galetto3, A. Gouble3, J. Smith4, A. Cavazos1, L. Han1, Q. Zhang1, V. Kuruvilla1, S. N. Sergej Konoplev1, S. S. Neelapu1, A. A. Lane5, M. L. Guzman6, H. Kantarjian1, A. Thomas-Tikhonenko2, N. Pemmaraju1, M. Konopleva1;
1UT MD Anderson Cancer Ctr., Houston, TX, 2The Children's Hosp. of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA, 3Cellectis SA, Paris, France, 4Cellectis Inc, New York, NY, 5Dana-Farber Cancer Inst., Boston, MA, 6Weill Cornell Med. Coll., New York, NY

Le 18 avril 2018 de 8h à 12h (heure locale)
Section 31

  • Prediction of immunotherapy outcome by multimodal assessment of minimal residual disease and persistence of allogeneic anti-CD123 CAR T-cells (UCART123) in pre-clinical models of acute myeloid leukemia

M. Sugita1, N. Mencia-Trinchant1, N. Ewing-Crystal1, G. Suppa1, R. Galetto2, A. Gouble2, J. Smith3, G. J. Roboz1, D. C. Hassane1, M. L. Guzman1;
1Weill Cornell Med., New York, NY, 2Cellectis SA, Paris, France, 3Cellectis Inc, New York, NY

Les abstracts sont disponibles sur le site de l'AACR. Les trois posters qui seront présentés pendant la conférence seront disponibles sur le site de Cellectis à partir du 19 avril 2018.

La Sté Cellectis SA a publié ce contenu, le 11 avril 2018, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le11 avril 2018 06:05:03 UTC.

