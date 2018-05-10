Cellectis : présentera des données à la conférence annuelle de l’American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT)

New York, le 10 mai 2018 - Cellectis (Euronext Growth : ALCLS - Nasdaq : CLLS), société biopharmaceutique de stade clinique spécialisée dans le développement d'immunothérapies fondées sur des cellules CAR-T allogéniques ingénierées (UCART), annonce que trois posters relatifs aux produits candidats CAR-T allogéniques « sur étagère » de la Société et un poster associé à la technologie d'édition du génome de Cellectis seront présentés lors de la conférence annuelle de l'American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) qui se tiendra du 16 au 19 mai 2018 à Chicago, dans l'Illinois.
Universal CAR T-Cells Targeting CS1 (UCARTCS1) for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma
Agnès Gouble1, Roman Galetto1, Rohit Mathur3, Stephanie Filipe1, Isabelle Chion-Sotinel1, Jing Yang3, Jin He3, Robert Z. Orlowski3, Sattva S. Neelapu3 and Julianne Smith2
1Cellectis SA, 8 rue de la croix Jarry, 75013 Paris, France
2Cellectis, Inc, 430 East 29th Street, 10016 New York, NY, USA
3Department of Lymphoma and Myeloma, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77030, USA
Poster n°130
Cancer - Targeted Gene & Cell Therapy I
Le 16 mai 2018 à 17h30, heure locale - Stevens Salon C, D
Repurposing endogenous immune pathways to improve chimeric antigen receptor T-cells potency
M. Sachdeva1, B. Busser1, S. Temburni1, A. Juillerat1, L. Poirot2, P. Duchateau2, J. Valton1;
1Cellectis, Inc., New York, NY
2Cellectis, Paris, France
Poster n°774
Cell Therapies III
Le 18 mai 2018 à 17h45, heure locale- Stevens Salon C, D
Engineering CAR T-Cells with an Integrated off Switch to Enhance Safety Performance
Alexandre Juillerat1, Diane Tkach1, Brian W. Busser1, Sonal Temburni1, Julien Valton1, Aymeric Duclert2, Laurent Poirot2 and Philippe Duchateau2
1Cellectis, Inc., 430E, 29th Street, NYC, NY 10016,
2Cellectis SA, 8 rue de la Croix Jarry, 75013 Paris, France
Poster n°739
Cancer - Immunotherapy, Cancer Vaccines III
Le 18 mai 2018 à 17h45, heure locale - Stevens Salon C, D
Poster présenté par Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. :
Cynomolgus macaque gene-edited CAR T-cell platform: towards a reliable in vivo allogeneic model to assess safety and Efficacy
Diego A. Vargas-Inchaustegui1, Rory Dai1, Alexandre Juillerat2, Christopher Do1, Kris Poulsen1, Thomas Pertel1, Barbra Sasu1
1Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., South San Francisco, CA,
2Cellectis, Inc., New York, NY
Poster n°131
Cancer - Targeted Gene & Cell Therapy I
Le 16 mai 2018 à 17h30, heure locale - Stevens Salon C, D
Les abstracts sont disponibles sur le site de l'ASGCT. Les quatre posters qui seront présentés pendant la conférence seront disponibles sur le site de Cellectisà partir du 19 mai 2018.