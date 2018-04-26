Connexion
Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel au 31 décembre 2017 de CAHL SFH

26/04/2018 | 13:49
   

Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel

au 31 décembre 2017 de CREDIT AGRICOLE HOME LOAN SFH  

Montrouge, le 26 avril 2018

Crédit Agricole Home Loan SFH annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier annuel 2017. Le rapport financier annuel peut être consulté sur le site Internet de Crédit Agricole S.A. :

http://www.credit-agricole.com/finance/finance/espace-investisseurs/dette/emissions-marche/ca-home-loan-sfh-covered-bonds



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: CREDIT AGRICOLE HOME LOAN SFH via Globenewswire
