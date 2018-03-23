EIB European Investment Bank : to mark Earth Hour

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is one of 33 EU institutions and bodies that will be supporting the Earth Hour 2018 campaign on 24 March 2018.

To demonstrate our commitment to fighting global climate change, the EIB will switch off lights on facades of our main building and operate a minimal lighting scenario within the building between 8.30pm and 9.30pm.

At the EU bank we have been measuring and managing our carbon footprint since 2007 and have taken actions to reduce it through the implementation of measures such as:

• low energy lighting

• on demand printing

• video conferencing

This year is particularly important, as the EIB embarks on the process to become registered under the Eco-Management Audit Scheme (EMAS), the EU standard for environmental management.

Earth Hour is an initiative launched in 2007 by WWF.