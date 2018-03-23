Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actualités  >  Economie / Forex  >  Toute l'info

Actualités : Economie / Forex
Toute l'infoSociétésIndices / MarchésEconomie / ForexMat. PremièresTauxBarons de la boursePro. de la financeAgendaSecteurs 
Toute l'infoEconomieDevises / forexStatistiques MacroéconomiquesCryptomonnaiesCybersécuritéCommuniqués

EIB European Investment Bank : to mark Earth Hour

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
23/03/2018 | 15:31

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is one of 33 EU institutions and bodies that will be supporting the Earth Hour 2018 campaign on 24 March 2018.

To demonstrate our commitment to fighting global climate change, the EIB will switch off lights on facades of our main building and operate a minimal lighting scenario within the building between 8.30pm and 9.30pm.

At the EU bank we have been measuring and managing our carbon footprint since 2007 and have taken actions to reduce it through the implementation of measures such as:

• low energy lighting
• on demand printing
• video conferencing

This year is particularly important, as the EIB embarks on the process to become registered under the Eco-Management Audit Scheme (EMAS), the EU standard for environmental management.


Earth Hour is an initiative launched in 2007 by WWF.

La Sté EIB - European Investment Bank a publié ce contenu, le 23 mars 2018, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le23 mars 2018 14:30:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Dernières actualités "Economie / Forex"
16:48L'or progresse face au dollar sur fond de craintes de guerre commerciale
AW
16:45L'euro progresse face au dollar, pénalisé par les tensions entre les Etats-Unis
AW
16:19Doux va être placé en liquidation judiciaire
RE
16:13USA : recul surprise des ventes de logements neufs en février
CF
16:05USA : les ventes de maisons neuves en légère baisse en février
AW
15:31EIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : to mark Earth Hour
PU
15:31MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF RUSSIAN FEDERAT : Sur la visite du Ministre russe des Affaires étrangères Sergueï Lavrov au Vietnam
PU
15:21Légère baisse des rendements de l'immobilier suisse
AW
15:11BARKHANE : Visite de la commission des affaires étrangères, de la défense et des forces armées du Sénat à Niamey
PU
15:00ETATS-UNIS : ventes de logements neufs moins bonnes qu'attendu à 618K
Dernières actualités "Economie / Forex"
Publicité

ACTUALITÉS LES PLUS LUES

1ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : ALTRAN : Invest Securities n'y croit plus / Aricent
2KOMATSU LTD : La peur d'une guerre commerciale fait chuter Tokyo de 4,5%
3BOLLORÉ : BOLLORE : A suivre aujourd'hui
4POXEL : POXEL : perte nette de 22,3 millions d’euros en 2017
5AXA : AXA : a placé une émission d'obligations de 2 MdsE

ACTUALITÉS QUI IMPACTENT
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
245 307 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.