PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 15 March 2018

Le Groupe La Poste 2017 Registration Document

The 2017 Registration Document has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on 15 March 2018 under number D.18-0132.

It is made available to the public free of charge under the conditions set out by the regulations in force and may be consulted and downloaded from Le Groupe La Poste website (www.legroupe.laposte.fr). Copies of the Registration Document are also available from the Group's registered office, located at 9 rue du Colonel Pierre Avia, 75015 Paris.

The 2017 Registration Document includes the annual financial report, the report on corporate governance, as well as the Statutory Auditors' fees.

PRESS CONTACT

Virginie Gueidier

Tel : +33 1 55 44 22 41

virginie.gueidier@laposte.fr

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Yasmina Galle

Tel : +33 1 55 44 17 02

yasmina.galle@laposte.fr

Information réglementée

Communiqués de mise à disposition de documents :

- Modalités de mise à disposition document de référence ou de ses actualisations Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF :

https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-52395-le-groupe-la-poste-2017-registration-document.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

© 2018 ActusNews