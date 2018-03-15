PRESS RELEASE
Paris, 15 March 2018
Le Groupe La Poste 2017 Registration Document
The 2017 Registration Document has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on 15 March 2018 under number D.18-0132.
It is made available to the public free of charge under the conditions set out by the regulations in force and may be consulted and downloaded from Le Groupe La Poste website (www.legroupe.laposte.fr). Copies of the Registration Document are also available from the Group's registered office, located at 9 rue du Colonel Pierre Avia, 75015 Paris.
The 2017 Registration Document includes the annual financial report, the report on corporate governance, as well as the Statutory Auditors' fees.
PRESS CONTACT
Virginie Gueidier
Tel : +33 1 55 44 22 41
virginie.gueidier@laposte.fr
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Yasmina Galle
Tel : +33 1 55 44 17 02
yasmina.galle@laposte.fr
