Bourse de Wall Street : Les Marchés à la clôture de Wall Street

2 avril (Reuters) - PRINCIPAUX INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES À L'AGENDA DU 3 AVRIL: PAYS GMT INDICATEUR PÉRIODE CONSENSUS PRÉCÉDENT DE 08h00 Ventes au détail février +0,8% -0,7% sur un an +2,2% +2,3% FR 07h50 Indice PMI IHS Markit mars 53,6 53,6 manufacturier définitif DE 07h55 Indice PMI IHS Markit mars 58,4 58,4 manufacturier définitif EZ 08h00 Indice PMI IHS Markit mars 56,6 56,6 manufacturier définitif GB 08h30 Indice PMI IHS Markit mars 54,5 55,2 manufacturier USA Ventes automobiles mars 16,95 mlns 17,08 mlns LA CLÔTURE A WALL STREET Indices Dernier Var. Var. % YTD Points Dow Jones 23644,19 -458,92 -1,90% -4,35% S&P-500 2581,88 -58,99 -2,23% -3,43% Nasdaq 6870,12 -193,33 -2,74% -0,48% Nasdaq 100 6390,84 -190,29 -2,89% -0,09% Détail de la séance à Wall Street "The Day Ahead" - Le point sur la prochaine séance à Wall Street LA CLÔTURE EN EUROPE Indices Dernier Var. Var. % YTD Points Eurofirst 300 1452,31 +6,35 +0,44% -5,05% Eurostoxx 50 0,00 +30,25 +0,91% -4,07% CAC 40 0,00 +36,86 +0,72% -2,73% Dax 30 0,00 +156,02 +1,31% -6,35% FTSE 7056,61 +11,87 +0,17% -8,21% SMI 8740,97 -15,15 -0,17% -6,83% CHANGES Cours Veille Var.% YTD Euro/Dlr 1,2301 1,2321 -0,16% +2,54% Dlr/Yen 105,94 106,26 -0,30% -5,97% Euro/Yen 130,35 130,97 -0,47% -3,57% Dlr/CHF 0,9550 0,9534 +0,17% -1,98% Euro/CHF 1,1748 1,1747 +0,01% +0,50% Stg/Dlr 1,4044 1,4015 +0,21% +3,94% Indice $ 90,0410 90,1510 -0,12% -2,26% OR Cours Veille Var.% YTD Or Spot 1340,98 1324,00 +1,28% +2,96% TAUX Dernier Var. Spread/Bund (pts) Future Bund 159,36 +0,05 Bund 10 ans 0,50 +0,00 Bund 2 ans -0,59 +0,00 OAT 10 ans 0,73 +0,01 +23,72 Treasury 10 ans 2,74 -0,01 Treasury 2 ans 2,25 -0,02 PETROLE (en dollars) Cours Précédent Var Var.% YTD Brut léger US 63,15 64,94 -1,79 -2,76% +4,52% Brent 67,78 69,34 -1,56 -2,25% +1,36% (Bertrand Boucey pour le service français)