Bourse de Wall Street : Les Marchés à la clôture de Wall Street

02/04/2018 | 22:17

    2 avril (Reuters) -       
 PRINCIPAUX INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES À L'AGENDA DU 3 AVRIL:
 PAYS    GMT        INDICATEUR                     PÉRIODE     CONSENSUS     PRÉCÉDENT
 DE      08h00      Ventes au détail               février     +0,8%         -0,7%
                    sur un an                                  +2,2%         +2,3%
 FR      07h50      Indice PMI IHS Markit          mars        53,6          53,6
                    manufacturier définitif                                  
 DE      07h55      Indice PMI IHS Markit          mars        58,4          58,4
                    manufacturier définitif                                  
 EZ      08h00      Indice PMI IHS Markit          mars        56,6          56,6
                    manufacturier définitif                                  
 GB      08h30      Indice PMI IHS Markit          mars        54,5          55,2
                    manufacturier                                            
 USA                Ventes automobiles             mars        16,95 mlns    17,08
                                                                             mlns
 LA CLÔTURE A WALL STREET                                                   
 Indices          Dernier     Var.        Var. %      YTD                   
                              Points                              
 Dow Jones        23644,19    -458,92     -1,90%      -4,35%                
                                                                  
 S&P-500          2581,88     -58,99      -2,23%      -3,43%                
 Nasdaq           6870,12     -193,33     -2,74%      -0,48%                
 Nasdaq 100       6390,84     -190,29     -2,89%      -0,09%                
                                                                  
                                                                            
 Détail de la séance à Wall                                                 
 Street                                                           
 "The Day Ahead" - Le point sur la prochaine séance                         
 à Wall Street                                                    
                                                                            
  LA CLÔTURE EN                                                             
 EUROPE                                                           
                                                                            
 Indices          Dernier     Var.        Var. %      YTD                   
                              Points                              
 Eurofirst 300    1452,31     +6,35       +0,44%      -5,05%                
                                                                  
 Eurostoxx 50     0,00        +30,25      +0,91%      -4,07%                
                                                                  
 CAC 40           0,00        +36,86      +0,72%      -2,73%                
 Dax 30           0,00        +156,02     +1,31%      -6,35%                
 FTSE             7056,61     +11,87      +0,17%      -8,21%                
 SMI              8740,97     -15,15      -0,17%      -6,83%                
                                                                            
 CHANGES                                                                    
                  Cours       Veille      Var.%       YTD                   
 Euro/Dlr         1,2301      1,2321      -0,16%      +2,54%                
 Dlr/Yen          105,94      106,26      -0,30%      -5,97%                
 Euro/Yen         130,35      130,97      -0,47%      -3,57%                
                                                                  
 Dlr/CHF          0,9550      0,9534      +0,17%      -1,98%                
 Euro/CHF         1,1748      1,1747      +0,01%      +0,50%                
                                                                  
 Stg/Dlr          1,4044      1,4015      +0,21%      +3,94%                
 Indice $         90,0410     90,1510     -0,12%      -2,26%                
                                                                            
 OR                                                                         
                  Cours       Veille      Var.%       YTD                   
 Or Spot          1340,98     1324,00     +1,28%      +2,96%                
                                                                            
 TAUX                                                                       
                                                                            
                              Dernier     Var.        Spread/Bund
                                                        (pts)
 Future Bund                  159,36      +0,05                             
                                                                  
 Bund 10 ans                  0,50        +0,00                             
                                                                  
 Bund 2 ans                   -0,59       +0,00                             
                                                                  
 OAT 10 ans                   0,73        +0,01       +23,72                
                                                                  
 Treasury 10 ans              2,74        -0,01                             
 Treasury 2 ans               2,25        -0,02                             
                                                                  
                                                                            
  PETROLE                                                                   
 (en dollars)     Cours       Précédent   Var         Var.%       YTD
 Brut léger US    63,15       64,94       -1,79       -2,76%      +4,52%
                                                                  
 Brent            67,78       69,34       -1,56       -2,25%      +1,36%
                                                                            
 
    

 (Bertrand Boucey pour le service français)

Valeurs citées dans l'article
Varia.DernierVar. 1janv
CAC 40 0.72%5167.3 Cours en temps réel.-2.73%
EURO STOXX 50 0.91%3361.5 Cours en clôture.-4.14%
NASDAQ 100 -2.89%6390.8369 Cours en différé.2.89%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.74%6870.1191 Cours en différé.2.32%
S&P 500 -2.26%2581.88 Cours en temps réel.-1.20%
SMI -0.17%8740.97 Cours en différé.-6.83%
Dernières actualités "Indices / Marchés"
