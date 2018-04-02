Bourse de Wall Street : Les Marchés à la clôture de Wall Street

2 avril (Reuters) -
PRINCIPAUX INDICATEURS ÉCONOMIQUES À L'AGENDA DU 3 AVRIL:
PAYS GMT INDICATEUR PÉRIODE CONSENSUS PRÉCÉDENT
DE 08h00 Ventes au détail février +0,8% -0,7%
sur un an +2,2% +2,3%
FR 07h50 Indice PMI IHS Markit mars 53,6 53,6
manufacturier définitif
DE 07h55 Indice PMI IHS Markit mars 58,4 58,4
manufacturier définitif
EZ 08h00 Indice PMI IHS Markit mars 56,6 56,6
manufacturier définitif
GB 08h30 Indice PMI IHS Markit mars 54,5 55,2
manufacturier
USA Ventes automobiles mars 16,95 mlns 17,08
mlns
LA CLÔTURE A WALL STREET
Indices Dernier Var. Var. % YTD
Points
Dow Jones 23644,19 -458,92 -1,90% -4,35%
S&P-500 2581,88 -58,99 -2,23% -3,43%
Nasdaq 6870,12 -193,33 -2,74% -0,48%
Nasdaq 100 6390,84 -190,29 -2,89% -0,09%
Détail de la séance à Wall
Street
"The Day Ahead" - Le point sur la prochaine séance
à Wall Street
LA CLÔTURE EN
EUROPE
Indices Dernier Var. Var. % YTD
Points
Eurofirst 300 1452,31 +6,35 +0,44% -5,05%
Eurostoxx 50 0,00 +30,25 +0,91% -4,07%
CAC 40 0,00 +36,86 +0,72% -2,73%
Dax 30 0,00 +156,02 +1,31% -6,35%
FTSE 7056,61 +11,87 +0,17% -8,21%
SMI 8740,97 -15,15 -0,17% -6,83%
CHANGES
Cours Veille Var.% YTD
Euro/Dlr 1,2301 1,2321 -0,16% +2,54%
Dlr/Yen 105,94 106,26 -0,30% -5,97%
Euro/Yen 130,35 130,97 -0,47% -3,57%
Dlr/CHF 0,9550 0,9534 +0,17% -1,98%
Euro/CHF 1,1748 1,1747 +0,01% +0,50%
Stg/Dlr 1,4044 1,4015 +0,21% +3,94%
Indice $ 90,0410 90,1510 -0,12% -2,26%
OR
Cours Veille Var.% YTD
Or Spot 1340,98 1324,00 +1,28% +2,96%
TAUX
Dernier Var. Spread/Bund
(pts)
Future Bund 159,36 +0,05
Bund 10 ans 0,50 +0,00
Bund 2 ans -0,59 +0,00
OAT 10 ans 0,73 +0,01 +23,72
Treasury 10 ans 2,74 -0,01
Treasury 2 ans 2,25 -0,02
PETROLE
(en dollars) Cours Précédent Var Var.% YTD
Brut léger US 63,15 64,94 -1,79 -2,76% +4,52%
Brent 67,78 69,34 -1,56 -2,25% +1,36%
(Bertrand Boucey pour le service français)