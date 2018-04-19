Connexion
Parlement Européen : Highlights - Global arms exports trends - Subcommittee on Security and Defence

19/04/2018 | 14:32

Global arms exports trends

19-04-2018 - 14:15

[Attachment]

SEDE will hold an exchange of views on 'Global arms exports trends' with Caroline Cliff, COARM Chair, EEAS, María Villellas Ariño, Research fellow, School for a Culture of Peace, Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, Jordi Calvo Rufanges, Coordinator & Researcher, Centre Delàs for Peace Studies, Barcelona and Christophe Stiernon, Research fellow, GRIP. The discussion is expected to feed into the next EP resolution on the implementation of the Common Position on arms exports.

La Sté Parlement Européen a publié ce contenu, le 19 avril 2018, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le19 avril 2018 12:31:07 UTC.

