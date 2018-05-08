Parlement Européen : Highlights - Promotion of clean and energy-efficient road transport vehicles - Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety

Emission performance standards: new passenger cars and new light commercial vehicles

02-05-2018 - 17:16

On 16 May, the ENVI committee will consider the draft report on the EC proposal on post-2020 CO2 emission standards for new passenger cars and vans. The targets, based on the new WLTP test, are set for the EU-wide fleet as % reductions of 15% in 2025 and 30% in 2030 respectively compared to the average of the specific emission targets for 2021. The proposal also includes a 'bonus' mechanism to incentivise zero- and low-emission vehicles, by setting benchmarks of 15% and 30% for 2025 and 2030.

