Parlement Européen : Latest news - DASE Delegation meets delegation from Indonesian Parliament - Delegation for relations with the countries of Southeast Asia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)

DASE Delegation meets delegation from Indonesian Parliament





On Tuesday 10 April 2018 members of the ASEAN delegation met with members from the Parliament of Indonesia. The delegation from Indonesia consisted of eight MPs led by Hon. Dr Nurhayati Ali Assegaf.

The delegates discussed the strengthened political dialogue between the EU and Indonesia, the opportunities to increase business development and Indonesia's important role within the EU-ASEAN relationship. Particular attention was also given to the palm oil issue.

