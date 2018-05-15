RCI Banque : 15-05-2018 Emission de 750 M d'obligations d'échéance 2026

Le 15 mai 2018

RCI BANQUE : EMISSION DE 750 MILLIONS D'EUROS D'OBLIGATIONS A TAUX FIXE D'ECHEANCE 2026

RCI Banque annonce l'émission d'un emprunt obligataire de 750 millions d'Euro à 8 ans portant un coupon de 1.625%.

Cette opération a recueilli un livre d'ordre d'environ 1.3 Md€ en provenance de 150 souscripteurs.

L'intérêt des investisseurs pour cette nouvelle transaction démontre une nouvelle fois leur confiance dans la solidité financière de l'entreprise et leur capacité à accompagner sa croissance.

