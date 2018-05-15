Connexion
RCI Banque : 15-05-2018 Emission de 750 M d'obligations d'échéance 2026

15/05/2018 | 19:13

Le 15 mai 2018

RCI BANQUE : EMISSION DE 750 MILLIONS D'EUROS D'OBLIGATIONS A TAUX FIXE D'ECHEANCE 2026

RCI Banque annonce l'émission d'un emprunt obligataire de 750 millions d'Euro à 8 ans portant un coupon de 1.625%.

Cette opération a recueilli un livre d'ordre d'environ 1.3 Md€ en provenance de 150 souscripteurs.

L'intérêt des investisseurs pour cette nouvelle transaction démontre une nouvelle fois leur confiance dans la solidité financière de l'entreprise et leur capacité à accompagner sa croissance.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: RCI Banque via Globenewswire
