RCI Banque : Cinquième supplément au prospectus de base EMTN 2017

23/04/2018 | 11:36

Le 23 avril 2018

RCI BANQUE : 5eme SUPPLEMENT AU PROSPECTUS DE BASE DU PROGRAMME EMTN

Un cinquième Supplément au Prospectus de Base du Programme EMTN de RCI Banque, daté du 20 avril 2018, est disponible sur le site de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers (www.amf-france.org) ainsi que sur le site de RCI Banque (www.rcibs.com).



