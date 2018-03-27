Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actualités  >  Sociétés  >  Toute l'info

Actualités : Sociétés
Toute l'infoSociétésIndices / MarchésEconomie / ForexMat. PremièresTauxBarons de la boursePro. de la financeAgendaSecteurs
Toute l'info
Recommandations des analystes
Rumeurs
Introductions
Opérations capitalistiques
Nouveaux contrats
Profits warnings
Nominations
Communiqués
Evénements
Opérations sur titre

RCI Banque : Quatrième supplément au prospectus de base EMTN 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
27/03/2018 | 11:16

 Le 27 mars 2018

RCI BANQUE : 4eme SUPPLEMENT AU PROSPECTUS DE BASE DU PROGRAMME EMTN

Un quatrième Supplément au Prospectus de Base du Programme EMTN de RCI Banque, daté du 26 mars 2018, est disponible sur le site de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers (www.amf-france.org) ainsi que sur le site de RCI Banque (www.rcibs.com).



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: RCI Banque via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Dernières actualités "Sociétés"
11:52AKZO NOBEL : cède sa branche de chimie de spécialités pour 10,1 milliards d'euros
AO
11:51RED HAT : fait mieux que prévu au quatrième trimestre
AO
11:50ISS Suisse nomme Marc Engelhard à la tête des grands comptes nationaux
AW
11:50LafargeHolcim a traité 10 millions de tonnes de déchets en 2017 (+13 %) et ouvert de nouvelles installations de traitement
TE
11:48L'ESMA sévit contre les options binaires et les contrats sur la différence pour les particuliers
RE
11:46CREDIT AGRICOLE BRIE PICARDIE : CRCAM Brie Picardie - déclaration hebdomadaire - Rachats réalisés dans les conditions de l'article 5 du Règlement MAR
GL
11:45CASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON : Monoprix a conclu un accord "rentable" avec Amazon
RE
11:41EUROPLASMA : Une simplification fort bienvenue
AL
11:40Tamedia lance une nouvelle offre publicitaire sur les réseaux sociaux
AW
11:36DATBIM : Un nouveau glossaire pour en savoir plus sur le BIM
PU
Dernières actualités "Sociétés"
Publicité

ACTUALITÉS LES PLUS LUES

1CLARANOVA : CLARANOVA : va acquérir trois sociétés pour renforcer son activité Internet
2ABC ARBITRAGE : ABC ARBITRAGE : dévoile des résultats 2017 en forte baisse
3AMAZON.COM : Amazon va proposer des produits Monoprix en région parisienne
4NEOPOST : NEOPOST : A suivre aujourd'hui
5AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE: rachats d’actions propres

ACTUALITÉS QUI IMPACTENT
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
245 862 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.