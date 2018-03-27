RCI Banque : Quatrième supplément au prospectus de base EMTN 2017

Le 27 mars 2018

RCI BANQUE : 4eme SUPPLEMENT AU PROSPECTUS DE BASE DU PROGRAMME EMTN

Un quatrième Supplément au Prospectus de Base du Programme EMTN de RCI Banque, daté du 26 mars 2018, est disponible sur le site de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers ( www.amf-france.org ) ainsi que sur le site de RCI Banque ( www.rcibs.com ).

