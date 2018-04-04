Connexion
SFIL : Rapport financier annuel 2017

04/04/2018 | 10:19

Issy-les-Moulineaux, le 4 avril 2018

RAPPORT FINANCIER ANNUEL 2017

Conformément à la réglementation en vigueur, SFIL annonce que son Rapport Financier Annuel 2017 a été déposé à l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) le 4 avril 2018 et qu'il peut être consulté sur son site internet http://sfil.fr/infos-financieres/publications/ (rubrique : Rapports financiers).



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SFIL via Globenewswire
