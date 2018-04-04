SFIL : Rapport financier annuel 2017

Issy-les-Moulineaux, le 4 avril 2018

RAPPORT FINANCIER ANNUEL 2017

Conformément à la réglementation en vigueur, SFIL annonce que son Rapport Financier Annuel 2017 a été déposé à l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) le 4 avril 2018 et qu'il peut être consulté sur son site internet http://sfil.fr/infos-financieres/publications/ (rubrique : Rapports financiers).

