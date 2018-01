Fujifilm prend le contrôle de Xerox et l'intègre à Fuji Xerox

Shigetaka Komori Age : 79 Pays de résidence : Non renseigné Principales sociétés : FUJIFILM Holdings Corp Biographie : Mr. Shigetaka Komori is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at FUJIFILM Corp., a Chairman at Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd., a Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer at FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. and a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at FUJIFILM (China) Investment Co., Ltd. Mr. Komori was previously employed as an Outside Director by Daicel Corp. and a Chairman by Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd. » Lire la suite