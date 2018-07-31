Connexion
Abeo : ABEO : Mise à disposition du Document de Référence 2018

31/07/2018 | 18:45

ABEO, un des leaders mondiaux d'équipements de sport et de loisirs, annonce avoir obtenu l'enregistrement de son Document de Référence 2018 auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) le 30 juillet 2018, sous le numéro R.18-060.

Le document est tenu à la disposition du public dans les conditions prévues par la réglementation en vigueur et peut être consulté sur l'espace « Informations financières » du site Internet de la Société www.abeo-bourse.com.

Retrouvez toutes les informations sur www.abeo-bourse.com

ABOUT ABEO
ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure (“sportainment”) market. The Group posted revenue of €187.9 million for the year ended 31 March 2018, 71% of which was generated outside France. At year-end it had 1,600 employees.
ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects to professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.
ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.
 
ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B.

Contacts

For any questions relating to this press release or the ABEO Group, please contact ACTUS finance & communication:

Investor relations – Corinne Puissant investor@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77

Press relations – Serena Boni presse@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92


Information réglementée
Communiqués de mise à disposition de documents :
- Modalités de mise à disposition document de référence ou de ses actualisations
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF :
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54597-abeo-mad-doc-de-ref-2018.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com


© 2018 ActusNews
