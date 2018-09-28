Acanthe Développement : Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018

ACANTHE DEVELOPPEMENT

Société Européenne au capital de 19 991 141 euros

2 rue de Bassano - 75116 PARIS - 735 620 205 RCS PARIS

Tél : 01 56 52 45 00 - Fax : 01 53 23 10 11

Paris, le 28 septembre 2018,

Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018

La Société annonce avoir mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018.

Le rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018 peut être consulté sur le site internet de la Société à l'adresse www.acanthedeveloppement.fr dans la rubrique "informations réglementées".

