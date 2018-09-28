Connexion
Acanthe Développement : Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018

28/09/2018 | 19:52

ACANTHE DEVELOPPEMENT
Société Européenne au capital de 19 991 141 euros
2 rue de Bassano - 75116 PARIS - 735 620 205 RCS PARIS
Tél : 01 56 52 45 00 - Fax : 01 53 23 10 11

Paris, le 28 septembre 2018,

Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018

La Société annonce avoir mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018.

Le rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018 peut être consulté sur le site internet de la Société à l'adresse www.acanthedeveloppement.fr dans la rubrique "informations réglementées".



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Acanthe Developpement via Globenewswire
