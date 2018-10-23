Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Acanthe Développement    ACAN   FR0000064602

ACANTHE DÉVELOPPEMENT (ACAN)
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAnalysesAgendaSociétéDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Synthèse actualitéToute l'actualitéInterviewsCommuniqués sociétéPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Acanthe Développement : Nomination d'un Directeur Général Délégué

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
23/10/2018 | 19:18

ACANTHE DEVELOPPEMENT
Société Européenne au capital de 19 991 141 euros
2 rue de Bassano - 75116 PARIS
RCS PARIS 735 620 205 - SIRET 735 620 205 00121 - APE 7010Z

Paris, le 23 octobre 2018

Nomination d'un Directeur Général Délégué

Le Conseil d'Administration du 19 octobre 2018 a décidé de nommer M. Ludovic Dauphin, en qualité de Directeur Général Délégué de la Société.

Contact Investisseurs : Nicolas Boucheron, Directeur juridique
01 56 52 45 00 - contact@acanthedeveloppement.fr                  



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Acanthe Developpement via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur ACANTHE DÉVELOPPEMENT
19:19ACANTHE DEVELOPPEMENT : Nomination d’un Directeur Général Délégué
PU
19:18ACANTHE DÉVELOPPEMENT : Nomination d'un Directeur Général Délégué
GL
28/09ACANTHE DÉVELOPPEMENT : Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier se..
GL
24/09ACANTHE DÉVELOPPEMENT : Communiqué sur les résultats semestriels au 30 juin 2018
GL
24/09ACANTHE DEVELOPPEMENT : Communiqué sur les résultats semestriels au 30 juin 2018
PU
24/09ACANTHE DÉVELOPPEMENT : Résultats 1er semestre
CO
30/06ACANTHE DÉVELOPPEMENT : Rapport Semestriel
CO
07/06ACANTHE DEVELOPPEMENT : Résultats des votes de l’Assemblée Générale Ordina..
PU
01/06ACANTHE DÉVELOPPEMENT : Mise à disposition du rapport du Conseil d'Administratio..
GL
01/06ACANTHE DEVELOPPEMENT : Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport du Conseil d..
PU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ACANTHE DÉVELOPPEMENT
Plus de recommandations
Graphique ACANTHE DÉVELOPPEMENT
Durée : Période :
Acanthe Développement : Graphique analyse technique Acanthe Développement | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ACANTHE DÉVELOPPEMENT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Patrick Jean Simon Engler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alain Edgar Louis Duménil Chairman
Florence Soucémarianadin Chief Financial Officer
Valérie Gimond-Duménil Director
Jean Fournier Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ACANTHE DÉVELOPPEMENT-30.47%0
BOSTON PROPERTIES-11.55%17 987
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.18.15%8 234
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.-9.02%8 015
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP4.62%7 395
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION10.07%7 289
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
268 669 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.