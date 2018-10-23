Acanthe Développement : Nomination d'un Directeur Général Délégué

ACANTHE DEVELOPPEMENT
Société Européenne au capital de 19 991 141 euros
2 rue de Bassano - 75116 PARIS
RCS PARIS 735 620 205 - SIRET 735 620 205 00121 - APE 7010Z
Paris, le 23 octobre 2018
Nomination d'un Directeur Général Délégué
Le Conseil d'Administration du 19 octobre 2018 a décidé de nommer M. Ludovic Dauphin, en qualité de Directeur Général Délégué de la Société.
Contact Investisseurs : Nicolas Boucheron, Directeur juridique
01 56 52 45 00 - contact@acanthedeveloppement.fr
