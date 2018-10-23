Acanthe Développement : Nomination d'un Directeur Général Délégué

ACANTHE DEVELOPPEMENT

Société Européenne au capital de 19 991 141 euros

2 rue de Bassano - 75116 PARIS

RCS PARIS 735 620 205 - SIRET 735 620 205 00121 - APE 7010Z

Paris, le 23 octobre 2018

Nomination d'un Directeur Général Délégué

Le Conseil d'Administration du 19 octobre 2018 a décidé de nommer M. Ludovic Dauphin, en qualité de Directeur Général Délégué de la Société.

Contact Investisseurs : Nicolas Boucheron, Directeur juridique

01 56 52 45 00 - contact@acanthedeveloppement.fr

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Acanthe Developpement via Globenewswire

