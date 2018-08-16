Connexion
ADLPARTNER : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 6 au 10 août 2018

16/08/2018

ADLPartner
Société anonyme à directoire et conseil de surveillance au capital de 6 478 836 euros
3, avenue de Chartres 60500 - CHANTILLY
393 376 801 R.C.S. Compiègne

Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 6 au 10 août 2018

Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché

Nom de l'émetteur Code Identifiant de l'émetteur (LEI) Jour de la transaction Code identifiant de l'instrument financier (Code ISIN) Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions) Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisition Marché
ADLPartner 96950024A1S6095J5067 06/08/2018 FR0000062978 95 15,3500 XPAR
ADLPartner 96950024A1S6095J5067 07/08/2018 FR0000062978 0 0,0000 XPAR
ADLPartner 96950024A1S6095J5067 08/08/2018 FR0000062978 0 0,0000 XPAR
ADLPartner 96950024A1S6095J5067 09/08/2018 FR0000062978 63 15,3500 XPAR
ADLPartner 96950024A1S6095J5067 10/08/2018 FR0000062978 89 15,1000 XPAR
 

Le reporting détaillé est disponible sur le site internet du Groupe ADLPartner : www.adlpartner.com dans l'espace Actualités investisseurs/ Informations réglementées.

Relations Investisseurs & Informations financières
Tel : +33 1 41 58 72 03
Courriel : relations.investisseurs@adlpartner.fr

ADLPartner est cotée sur Euronext Paris - Compartiment C
Codes ISIN : FR0000062978-ALP - Bloomberg : ALP FP - Reuters : ALDP.PA
www.adlpartner.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ADLPARTNER via Globenewswire
