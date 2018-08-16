ADLPARTNER : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 6 au 10 août 2018

ADLPartner
Société anonyme à directoire et conseil de surveillance au capital de 6 478 836 euros
3, avenue de Chartres 60500 - CHANTILLY
393 376 801 R.C.S. Compiègne
Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 6 au 10 août 2018
Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché
| Nom de l'émetteur
| Code Identifiant de l'émetteur (LEI)
| Jour de la transaction
| Code identifiant de l'instrument financier (Code ISIN)
| Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions)
| Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisition
| Marché
| ADLPartner
| 96950024A1S6095J5067
| 06/08/2018
| FR0000062978
| 95
| 15,3500
| XPAR
| ADLPartner
| 96950024A1S6095J5067
| 07/08/2018
| FR0000062978
| 0
| 0,0000
| XPAR
| ADLPartner
| 96950024A1S6095J5067
| 08/08/2018
| FR0000062978
| 0
| 0,0000
| XPAR
| ADLPartner
| 96950024A1S6095J5067
| 09/08/2018
| FR0000062978
| 63
| 15,3500
| XPAR
| ADLPartner
| 96950024A1S6095J5067
| 10/08/2018
| FR0000062978
| 89
| 15,1000
| XPAR
|
Le reporting détaillé est disponible sur le site internet du Groupe ADLPartner : www.adlpartner.com dans l'espace Actualités investisseurs/ Informations réglementées.
Relations Investisseurs & Informations financières
Tel : +33 1 41 58 72 03
Courriel : relations.investisseurs@adlpartner.fr
ADLPartner est cotée sur Euronext Paris - Compartiment C
Codes ISIN : FR0000062978-ALP - Bloomberg : ALP FP - Reuters : ALDP.PA
www.adlpartner.com
