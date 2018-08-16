ADLPARTNER : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 6 au 10 août 2018

ADLPartner

Société anonyme à directoire et conseil de surveillance au capital de 6 478 836 euros

3, avenue de Chartres 60500 - CHANTILLY

393 376 801 R.C.S. Compiègne

Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 6 au 10 août 2018

Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché

Nom de l'émetteur Code Identifiant de l'émetteur (LEI) Jour de la transaction Code identifiant de l'instrument financier (Code ISIN) Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions) Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisition Marché ADLPartner 96950024A1S6095J5067 06/08/2018 FR0000062978 95 15,3500 XPAR ADLPartner 96950024A1S6095J5067 07/08/2018 FR0000062978 0 0,0000 XPAR ADLPartner 96950024A1S6095J5067 08/08/2018 FR0000062978 0 0,0000 XPAR ADLPartner 96950024A1S6095J5067 09/08/2018 FR0000062978 63 15,3500 XPAR ADLPartner 96950024A1S6095J5067 10/08/2018 FR0000062978 89 15,1000 XPAR

Le reporting détaillé est disponible sur le site internet du Groupe ADLPartner : www.adlpartner.com dans l'espace Actualités investisseurs/ Informations réglementées.

Relations Investisseurs & Informations financières

Tel : +33 1 41 58 72 03

Courriel : relations.investisseurs@adlpartner.fr

ADLPartner est cotée sur Euronext Paris - Compartiment C

Codes ISIN : FR0000062978-ALP - Bloomberg : ALP FP - Reuters : ALDP.PA

www.adlpartner.com

