Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Aedifica    AED   BE0003851681

AEDIFICA (AED)
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAnalysesAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Synthèse actualitéToute l'actualitéInterviewsCommuniqués sociétéPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Aedifica SA : Dividende optionnel - Option de souscrire à une nouvelle action contre 72,25 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
23/10/2018 | 17:46

Veuillez trouver ci-dessous un communiqué de presse de la société immobilière réglementée publique de droit belge Aedifica (cotée sur Euronext Brussels), relatif au dividende optionnel et à l'option de souscrire à une nouvelle action contre 72,25 €. Veuillez trouver également un mémorandum qui fournit plus d'informations relatives au dividende optionnel et ses modalités.

Mémorandum d'information



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Aedifica via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur AEDIFICA
17:46AEDIFICA SA : Dividende optionnel - Option de souscrire à une nouvelle action co..
GL
21/09AEDIFICA SA : Convocation à l'assemblée générale ordinaire du 23 octobre 2018
GL
21/09AEDIFICA SA : Rapport financier annuel 2017/2018
GL
05/09AEDIFICA SA : Communiqué annuel - Résultats annuels 2017/2018
GL
05/09AEDIFICA : Résultats annuels
CO
31/08AEDIFICA SA : publication des résultats annuels
13/07AEDIFICA SA : Conventions signées pour le secteur des immeubles à appartements
GL
30/06AEDIFICA : Rapport annuel
CO
07/06AEDIFICA SA : Placement réussi de 225.009 actions
GL
07/06AEDIFICA : acquisition de deux sites aux Pays-Bas
CF
Plus d'actualités
Données financières (€)
CA 2019 106 M
EBIT 2019 88,0 M
Résultat net 2019 79,0 M
Dette 2019 1 033 M
Rendement 2019 3,54%
PER 2019 26,11
PER 2020 17,27
VE / CA 2019 23,3x
VE / CA 2020 21,3x
Capitalisation 1 440 M
Graphique AEDIFICA
Durée : Période :
Aedifica : Graphique analyse technique Aedifica | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique AEDIFICA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 82,0 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Stefaan Gielens Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Serge Wibaut Chairman
Laurence Gacoin Chief Operating Officer
Ingrid Daerden Chief Financial Officer
Adeline Simont Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AEDIFICA0.48%1 655
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL1.72%24 624
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES-0.25%24 368
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST0.45%16 125
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY-1.14%11 181
UDR INC.0.36%10 458
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
268 653 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.