Ageas) : Mooncake

Last week China and other East Asian countries, such as Vietnam and Singapore celebrated the Mid-Autumn festival also often referred to as Moon festival or Mooncake festival. The Mid-Autumn Festival is the 2nd most important festival in China after Chinese New Year and always occurs in September or October on the 8th month and 15th day of the Chinese lunar calendar. The festival celebrates the first full moon of autumn when the moon is believed to be the biggest and fullest with the bright orange glow of the Harvest moon. Since the full moon is seen by Chinese people as a symbol of reunion, harmony and happiness, one of the most common ways people celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival is by gathering together the entire family, setting out lanterns to make the surroundings appear more festive and gazing fondly at the full moon while enjoying mooncakes, a dense sweet pastry that is baked or steamed often accompanied by tea.