Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Ageas    AGS   BE0974264930

AGEAS (AGS)
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
  Rapport  
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Tradegate - 01/10 13:00:39
46.51 EUR   +0.43%
12:09AGEAS) : Mooncake
PU
25/09AGEAS ET SCHROD : Notification de transparence
GL
25/09AGEAS : Franchissements de seuil
CO
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAnalysesAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Synthèse actualitéToute l'actualitéInterviewsCommuniqués sociétéPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Ageas) : Mooncake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
01/10/2018 | 12:09

Last week China and other East Asian countries, such as Vietnam and Singapore celebrated the Mid-Autumn festival also often referred to as Moon festival or Mooncake festival. The Mid-Autumn Festival is the 2nd most important festival in China after Chinese New Year and always occurs in September or October on the 8th month and 15th day of the Chinese lunar calendar. The festival celebrates the first full moon of autumn when the moon is believed to be the biggest and fullest with the bright orange glow of the Harvest moon. Since the full moon is seen by Chinese people as a symbol of reunion, harmony and happiness, one of the most common ways people celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival is by gathering together the entire family, setting out lanterns to make the surroundings appear more festive and gazing fondly at the full moon while enjoying mooncakes, a dense sweet pastry that is baked or steamed often accompanied by tea.

La Sté Ageas NV a publié ce contenu, le 01 octobre 2018, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le01 octobre 2018 10:08:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur AGEAS
12:09AGEAS) : Mooncake
PU
25/09AGEAS ET SCHRODERS PLC : Notification de transparence
GL
25/09AGEAS : Franchissements de seuil
CO
24/09AGEAS : Rapport d'Ageas sur le programme de rachat d'actions
GL
24/09AGEAS : Rachat d'actions propres
CO
20/09AGEAS : plan stratégique pour 2019-2021
CF
19/09AGEAS : présente sa stratégie pour les 3 prochaines années
GL
19/09AGEAS : présente son nouveau plan stratégique triennal lors de « l'Investor Day ..
PU
18/09AGEAS ET BLACKROCK : Notification de transparence
GL
18/09AGEAS : Franchissements de seuil
CO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur AGEAS
Plus de recommandations
Données financières (€)
CA 2018 9 732 M
EBIT 2018 1 137 M
Résultat net 2018 781 M
Dette 2018 -
Rendement 2018 4,65%
PER 2018 11,54
PER 2019 10,99
Capi. / CA 2018 0,97x
Capi. / CA 2019 0,92x
Capitalisation 9 402 M
Graphique AGEAS
Durée : Période :
Ageas : Graphique analyse technique Ageas | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique AGEAS
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Objectif de cours Moyen 44,5 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -4,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Bart Karel de Smet Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jozef G. de Mey Chairman
Antonio Cano Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christophe Boizard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guy Jacques Marie de Selliers de Moranville Vice Chairman
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AGEAS13.74%10 906
ALLIANZ0.26%97 244
CHUBB LTD-8.55%61 785
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP4.59%48 048
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-10.64%47 434
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES1.63%42 080
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
265 385 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.