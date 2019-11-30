Stratégie du fonds géré par ECOFI INVESTISSEMENTS L'objectif de gestion, reposant sur une gestion totalement discrétionnaire, le FCP a pour objectif de procurer une performance supérieure à celle de son indicateur de référence (Livret A) à travers une allocation diversifiée.

Performances du fonds : Agir avec la Fondation Abbé Pierre A/I

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 12-12-2019 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +2.65% +0.07% -0.03% +0.85% +2.73% +1.32% +17.99% Catégorie 7.55% 0.27% 0.48% 2.51% 6.62% 7.05% -

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.