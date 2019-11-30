|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par ECOFI INVESTISSEMENTS
L'objectif de gestion, reposant sur une gestion totalement discrétionnaire, le FCP a pour objectif de procurer une performance supérieure à celle de son indicateur de référence (Livret A) à travers une allocation diversifiée.
|Performances du fonds : Agir avec la Fondation Abbé Pierre A/I
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 12-12-2019
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+2.65%
|+0.07%
|-0.03%
|+0.85%
|+2.73%
|+1.32%
|+17.99%
|Catégorie
7.55%
0.27%
0.48%
2.51%
6.62%
7.05%
-
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|17-07-2008
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
FCP
Catégorie AMF
Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar
Allocation EUR Prudente
Zone d'investissement
|Eurozone
Benchmark
|Euronext Paris Epargne Livret TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|9 M EUR au 30-11-2019
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Mazars
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|1.09%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.74
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|1.32%