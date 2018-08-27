Air France KLM : Agenda economique du lundi 27 août

** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **
Marchés fermés au Royaume-Uni (Summer Bank Holiday)
PARIS :
- 14h50 Adjudication de BTF
BERLIN :
- 10h00 Indice Ifo du climat des affaires / août
SOCIÉTÉS :
PARIS :
- Air France-KLM / réunion de l'intersyndicale d'Air France
