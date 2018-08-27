Connexion
AIR FRANCE-KLM (AF)
Air France KLM : Agenda economique du lundi 27 août

27/08/2018 | 06:00

    ** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **
    
    
    Marchés fermés au Royaume-Uni (Summer Bank Holiday)
    
 PARIS :
 - 14h50 Adjudication de BTF          
    
 BERLIN :
 - 10h00 Indice Ifo du climat des affaires / août
    
             SOCIÉTÉS :
    
 PARIS :
 - Air France-KLM           / réunion de l'intersyndicale d'Air France
                         
 
 
 ------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Les informations économiques et financières en français         
  LE POINT SUR LES MARCHÉS                                            
  La BOURSE À PARIS ET EN EUROPE                                          
  LES VALEURS DU JOUR                                                
  LE POINT sur les changements de recommandations à Paris

Données financières (€)
CA 2018 26 444 M
EBIT 2018 1 201 M
Résultat net 2018 536 M
Dette 2018 4 575 M
Rendement 2018 0,17%
PER 2018 6,86
PER 2019 5,36
VE / CA 2018 0,32x
VE / CA 2019 0,32x
Capitalisation 3 999 M
