Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Air France-KLM    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM (AF)
Air France KLM : Prise de fonction de Benjamin Smith comme Directeur Général d'Air France-KLM

14/09/2018 | 10:46
 
Roissy, le 14 septembre 2018
Communiqué de presse
Prise de fonction de Benjamin Smith comme Directeur Général d'Air France-KLM

Anne-Marie Couderc, présidente du Conseil d'administration d'Air France-KLM a annoncé ce jour aux collaborateurs du Groupe la prise de fonction officielle de Benjamin Smith le lundi 17 septembre 2018 en tant que Directeur Général d'Air France-KLM.                                           Il avait été nommé à cette fonction par décision du Conseil le 16 août 2018.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: AIR FRANCE - KLM via Globenewswire
Données financières (€)
CA 2018 26 457 M
EBIT 2018 1 192 M
Résultat net 2018 528 M
Dette 2018 4 927 M
Rendement 2018 0,17%
PER 2018 6,22
PER 2019 4,84
VE / CA 2018 0,32x
VE / CA 2019 0,32x
Capitalisation 3 575 M
Graphique AIR FRANCE-KLM
Air France-KLM : Graphique analyse technique Air France-KLM | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique AIR FRANCE-KLM
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Objectif de cours Moyen 9,07 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Frédéric Gagey Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Jean-Dominique Comolli Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-38.59%4 180
DELTA AIR LINES3.25%39 973
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC32.91%24 420
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP4.52%17 859
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.91%17 374
AIR CHINA LTD.-41.31%14 478
