Air France KLM : Prise de fonction de Benjamin Smith comme Directeur Général d'Air France-KLM

Roissy, le 14 septembre 2018

Communiqué de presse

Prise de fonction de Benjamin Smith comme Directeur Général d'Air France-KLM

Anne-Marie Couderc, présidente du Conseil d'administration d'Air France-KLM a annoncé ce jour aux collaborateurs du Groupe la prise de fonction officielle de Benjamin Smith le lundi 17 septembre 2018 en tant que Directeur Général d'Air France-KLM. Il avait été nommé à cette fonction par décision du Conseil le 16 août 2018.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: AIR FRANCE - KLM via Globenewswire

