AIR LIQUIDE(L) : Bernstein reste à l'achat
07/08/2020 | 14:30
L'analyste Gunther Zechmann de chez Bernstein maintient son opinion acheteuse sur le titre. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 156 EUR.
Données financières
|CA 2020
20 949 M
24 747 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
2 319 M
2 739 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
12 242 M
14 462 M
-
|PER 2020
|27,6x
|Rendement 2020
|1,98%
|Capitalisation
65 733 M
77 864 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|3,72x
|VE / CA 2021
|3,49x
|Nbr Employés
|67 000
|Flottant
|97,3%
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique AIR LIQUIDE
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|25
|Objectif de cours Moyen
139,19 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
139,40 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
12,9%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-0,15%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-21,1%