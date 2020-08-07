Connexion
AIR LIQUIDE

AIR LIQUIDE(L) : Bernstein reste à l'achat

07/08/2020 | 14:30
L'analyste Gunther Zechmann de chez Bernstein maintient son opinion acheteuse sur le titre. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 156 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Données financières
CA 2020 20 949 M 24 747 M -
Résultat net 2020 2 319 M 2 739 M -
Dette nette 2020 12 242 M 14 462 M -
PER 2020 27,6x
Rendement 2020 1,98%
Capitalisation 65 733 M 77 864 M -
VE / CA 2020 3,72x
VE / CA 2021 3,49x
Nbr Employés 67 000
Flottant 97,3%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 25
Objectif de cours Moyen 139,19 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 139,40 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 12,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -0,15%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -21,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Benoît Potier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fabienne Lecorvaisier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thierry Peugeot Director
Jean-Paul Agon Lead Independent Director
Siân Herbert-Jones Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AIR LIQUIDE10.46%77 864
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-6.50%70 234
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.24.09%31 474
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-30.74%21 846
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.23.69%20 136
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.49.72%16 784
