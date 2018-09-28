Connexion
Airesis S A : Publication du Rapport de gestion intermédiaire 2018

28/09/2018 | 10:19

Press release

Montreux, 28 September 2018

Publication of the interim report 2018

The 2018 interim report of Airesis is available online on our website:

http://airesis.com/en/annual-and-interim-reports

Airesis is an investment company based in Montreux, Switzerland, whose shares are listed on the Swiss Exchange (SIX :AIRE). The company takes an active approach in the management of its participation while respecting the individual character of each one. Airesis holds a stake in Le Coq Sportif (82%) and Movement Group (92%).

Le Coq Sportif's highlights:

  • Positive net result of MEUR 0.5 (H1 2017: loss of MEUR 1.4), thanks to strengthening of margins.

  • Significant improvement of gross margin to 48.4% (H1 2017:44.1%).

  • Le Coq Sportif is the new equipment supplier of the XV of France and amateur rugby from mid-year 2018. This partnership should substantially increase brand awareness and underpins the textile redeployment strategy.

  • Outlook 2018:Double digit turnover growth (vs H2 2017 and H1 2018) is expected for H2 2018.

Le Coq Sportif (en milliers d'EUR)

1.1-30.6.2017

1.1-30.6.2018

Evolution

Le Coq Sportif (in thousands of EUR)

(Chiffres non audités)

(Non-audited figures)

Revenus totaux

56 821

57 667

1%

Total revenue

Marge en % des revenus totaux

44.1%

48.4%

Margin as % of total revenue

Résultat opérationnel (EBITDA)

48

2 695

EBITDA

Résultat net

-1 421

545

Net result

Movement'sresult at half year is not representative for the fiscal year as most of the turnover is realized during the second semester. Sales during the first semester mostly relates to replenishments from the previous winter. Nevertheless, rationalization of the product range, which began in 2017, as well as production improvements has led to an increase of margin to 57% (HY 2017: 40%).

Communiqué de presse

Montreux, le 28 septembre 2018

Publication du rapport de gestion intermédiaire 2018

Le rapport de gestion intermédiaire 2018 de Airesis SA est disponible sur le site :

http://www.airesis.com/fr/rapports-annuels-et-intermediaires

Airesisest une société d'investissement basée à Montreux, dont les actions sont cotées à la bourse suisse (SIX: AIRE). Elle participe activement à la gestion de ses participations tout en respectant le caractère propre de chacune d'elles. Airesis détient Le Coq Sportif (82%) et Movement Group (92%).

Faits marquants du Coq Sportif :

  • Résultat net du Coq sportif positif de MEUR 0.5 (S1 2017 : perte de MEUR 1.4), grâce au renforcement des marges.

  • Amélioration significative de la marge brute à 48.4% (S1 2017 : 44.1%).

  • Le Coq Sportif estl'équipementier officiel du XV de France et du rugby amateur dèsmi-2018. Ce partenariat accroitra considérablement la notoriété de la marque et valorisera la stratégie de redéploiement du textile.

  • Perspectives 2018 :Croissance du chiffre d'affaires à deux chiffres (vs S2 2017 et S1 2018) attenduepour le second semestre.

Le Coq Sportif (en milliers d'EUR)

1.1-30.6.2017

1.1-30.6.2018

Evolution

Le Coq Sportif (in thousands of EUR)

(Chiffres non audités)

(Non-audited figures)

Revenus totaux

56 821

57 667

1%

Total revenue

Marge en % des revenus totaux

44.1%

48.4%

Margin as % of total revenue

Résultat opérationnel (EBITDA)

48

2 695

EBITDA

Résultat net

-1 421

545

Net result

Le résultat deMovementau premier semestre n'est pas représentatif de l'année puisque l'essentiel du chiffre d'affaires est réalisé sur le second semestre. Les chiffres du premier semestre englobent en grande partie les réassorts de l'hiver passé.Toutefois, la rationalisationde la gamme de produits, débutée en 2017, ainsi qu'une

amélioration de la production, permettent un accroissement de la marge à 57% (S1 2017 : 40%).

La Sté Airesis SA a publié ce contenu, le 28 septembre 2018, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le28 septembre 2018 08:18:02 UTC.

