Airesis S A : Publication du rapport de gestion 2018

Communiqué de presse

Montreux, le 12 avril 2019

PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL REPORT 2018

Highlights 2018:

•With a net profit of MCHF 1.0 (2017: MCHF 0.7), Le Coq Sportif is profitable for the second year running

•Le Coq Sportif gross margin at 50% and Movement at 56%, significant increase compared to 2017 (45% and 48% respectively)

•Total group revenues amount to MCHF 152.9, up more than 9% YOY

Commenting on 2018 annual results, Airesis and Le Coq Sportif CEO Marc-Henri Beausire said:

"The increase in margins justifies on its own the business model and demonstrates the effectiveness of the strategy adopted. I remain convinced that we can continue to build on this momentum and thus continue the company's development in the future."

The 2018 annual report of Airesis has been released to the public today and it is available online on our website http://airesis.com/en/annual-and-interim-reports.

Airesis is an investment company based in Montreux, Switzerland, whose shares are listed on the Swiss Exchange (SIX :AIRE). The company takes an active approach in the management of its participation while respecting the individual character of each one. Airesis holds a stake in Le Coq Sportif (82%) and Movement Group (92%). Airesis' investments offer one or two main collections yearly.

PUBLICATION DU RAPPORT DE GESTION 2018

Résultats 2018

•Avec un bénéfice net de MCHF 1.0 (2017 : MCHF 0.7), Le Coq Sportif est rentable pour la deuxième année consécutive

•Augmentation substantielle de la marge brute du Coq Sportif à 50% et de Movement à 56% (2017 : respectivement 45% et 48%)

•Le chiffre d'affaires du groupe s'établit à MCHF 152.9, en hausse de 9% par rapport à 2017

Commentant les résultats annuels de 2018, Marc-Henri Beausire, CEO d'Airesis et du Coq Sportif, a déclaré :

«L'accroissement des marges justifie à lui seul le business model et démontre l'efficacité de la stratégie adoptée. Je reste convaincu que nous pouvons continuer sur cette lancée et ainsi poursuivre le développement de l'entreprise dans le futur. »

Le rapport de gestion 2018 d'Airesis SA a été rendu public ce jour et est disponible sur le site

http://airesis.com/fr/rapports-annuels-et-intermediaires.

Airesis est une société d'investissements basée à Montreux dont les actions sont cotées à la bourse suisse (SIX: AIRE). Elle participe activement à la gestion de ses participations tout en respectant le caractère propre de chacune d'elles. Airesis détient Le Coq Sportif (82%) et Movement Group (92%). Les participations d'Airesis proposent une ou deux collections par année.