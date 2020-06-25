Connexion
AIXTRON SE

(AIXA)
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 25/06 16:56:51
10.095 EUR   -0.74%
15:36AIXTRON : DZ Bank à l'achat
ZD
12/06AIXTRON : Deutsche Bank reste à l'achat
ZD
04/06AIXTRON : Deutsche Bank réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZD
AIXTRON : DZ Bank à l'achat

25/06/2020 | 15:36
L'analyste Harald Schnitzer du bureau de recherche DZ Bank considère le titre attrayant et le recommande à l'achat.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Toute l'actualité sur AIXTRON SE
Recommandations des analystes sur AIXTRON SE
Données financières
CA 2020 264 M 296 M -
Résultat net 2020 26,8 M 30,1 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 310 M 348 M -
PER 2020 42,4x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 1 137 M 1 281 M -
VE / CA 2019
VE / CA 2020 3,14x
Nbr Employés 698
Flottant 94,3%
Tendances analyse technique AIXTRON SE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 10,63 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 10,17 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 22,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,56%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -21,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Bernd Schulte Co-President
Felix Jan Grawert Co-President
Kim Schindelhauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Heuken Vice President-Research & Development
Petra Denk Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AIXTRON SE19.25%1 281
ASML HOLDING N.V.22.01%151 488
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION4.58%44 388
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED6.56%37 088
QORVO, INC.-3.71%12 417
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-18.27%9 809
