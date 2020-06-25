|
AIXTRON : DZ Bank à l'achat
25/06/2020 | 15:36
L'analyste Harald Schnitzer du bureau de recherche DZ Bank considère le titre attrayant et le recommande à l'achat.
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
264 M
296 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
26,8 M
30,1 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2020
|
310 M
348 M
-
|PER 2020
|42,4x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 137 M
1 281 M
-
|VE / CA 2019
|
|VE / CA 2020
|3,14x
|Nbr Employés
|698
|Flottant
|94,3%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique AIXTRON SE
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|9
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
10,63 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
10,17 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
22,9%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
4,56%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-21,3%
|Var. 1janv
|Capitalisation (M$)
|AIXTRON SE
|19.25%
|1 281