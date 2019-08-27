Connexion
ALCON    ALC   CH0432492467

ALCON

(ALC)
  Rapport  
27/08 10:17:32
57.36 CHF   -0.02%
Alcon : FDA approves trifocal lens for cataract patients

27/08/2019 | 10:09
Alcon said that US health regulators have allowed the sale of the first and only trifocal lens for US patients undergoing cataract surgery.

The Swiss eye care company announced the initial commercial launch of its AcrySof IQ PanOptix intraocular lens, which was designed to reduce the need for glasses after surgery.

The FDA approval was based on a pivotal study at 12 investigational sites in the US that showed 'exceptional, uninterrupted' vision and 'high patient satisfaction,' Alcon said.

Over 4 million cataract surgeries are performed each year in the US, and this number is projected to increase by more than 16% by the end of 2024.

Copyright (c) 2019 CercleFinance.com. Tous droits réservés.
