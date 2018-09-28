Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Alliance Développement Capital SIIC    ALDV   BE0974269012

ALLIANCE DÉVELOPPEMENT CAPITAL SIIC (ALDV)
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Synthèse actualitéToute l'actualitéInterviewsCommuniqués sociétéPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

ALLIANCE DEVELOPPEMENT CAPITAL (ADC SIIC) : Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
28/09/2018 | 20:01

ALLIANCE DEVELOPPEMENT CAPITAL SIIC
Société Européenne au capital de 20 572 093,32 euros
Siège social : Avenue de l'Astronomie 9 - Saint-Josse-ten-Noode - 1210 Bruxelles (Belgique)
0526.937.652

Bruxelles, le 28 septembre 2018

Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018

La Société annonce avoir mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018.

Le rapport financier semestriel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la Société à l'adresse www.adcsiic.eu dans la rubrique « Rapports financiers ».



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ALLIANCE DEVELOPPEMENT CAPITAL (ADC SIIC) via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur ALLIANCE DÉVELOPPEMENT CAP
20:01ALLIANCE DEVELOPPEMENT CAPITAL (ADC : Communiqué de mise à disposition du rappo..
GL
25/09ALLIANCE DEVELOPPEMENT CAPITAL (ADC : Communiqué sur les résultats semestriels ..
GL
25/09ALLIANCE DÉVELOPPEMENT CAPITAL SIIC : Compte-rendu de l'Assemblée générale
CO
31/05ALLIANCE DÉVELOPPEMENT CAPITAL SIIC : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
31/05ALLIANCE DÉVELOPPEMENT CAPITAL SIIC : Compte-rendu de l'Assemblée générale
CO
30/05ALLIANCE DÉVELOPPEMENT CAPITAL SIIC : Communiqué de mise à disposition des docu..
GL
30/05ALLIANCE DÉVELOPPEMENT CAPITAL SIIC : Communiqué de mise à disposition des docu..
GL
30/05ALLIANCE DEVELOPPEMENT CAPITAL SIIC : Communiqué de mise à disposition des docum..
PU
30/05ALLIANCE DEVELOPPEMENT CAPITAL SIIC : Communiqué de mise à disposition des docum..
PU
23/05ALLIANCE DÉVELOPPEMENT CAPITAL SIIC : Communiqué de mise à disposition des docu..
GL
Plus d'actualités
Graphique ALLIANCE DÉVELOPPEMENT CAPITAL SIIC
Durée : Période :
Alliance Développement Capital SIIC : Graphique analyse technique Alliance Développement Capital SIIC | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Alain Edgar Louis Duménil Chairman & Managing Director
Florence Soucémarianadin Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Patrick Jean Simon Engler Director
Valérie Gimond-Duménil Director
Jean Fournier Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ALLIANCE DÉVELOPPEMENT CAPITAL SIIC-16.82%0
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL1.91%24 846
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES-0.38%24 632
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST0.22%15 859
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY-1.64%11 334
UDR INC.5.92%10 600
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
265 124 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.