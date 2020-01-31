Connexion
Allianz Foncier C/D       FR0000945503

ALLIANZ FONCIER C/D
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture  - 28/02
89.26 EUR   -3.81%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS GMBH
La SICAV a pour objectif de gestion de permettre une dynamisation des investissements, effectués sur le marché des actions des pays de la zone euro, orientés principalement vers les sociétés foncières et immobilières, afin de rechercher une valorisation du capital à long terme. L'indice FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Eurozone Capped Net Return Index EUR pourra constituer un élément d'appréciation.
Performances du fonds : Allianz Foncier C/D
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 28-02-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -2.13% -4.73% -0.58% +6.74% +11.94% +36.05% +1251.77%
Catégorie 2.45% 1.34% 5.43% 12.57% 16.02% 38.23% -
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Allianz Foncier MC-2.06%0.00%NC24M EUR0.75%
Allianz Foncier C/D-2.13%36.05%297M EUR1.2%
Gestion
Société de gestion Allianz Global Investors GmbH
Date de création 16-08-1988

Gérant Depuis
Victor Kittayaso 23-12-2013
Thierry Cherel 23-12-2013
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 16-08-1988
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Actions de la zone Euro
Catégorie Morningstar Immobilier - Indirect Zone Euro
Zone d'investissement Eurozone
Benchmark FTSE EPRA Nareit Eurozone Capped NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 297 M EUR au 29-02-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur State Street Bank International GmbH - P
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Volatilité au 31-01-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 10.74%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 1.33
Performance moyenne 3 ans 36.05%
