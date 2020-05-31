Connexion
ALLIANZ GLOBAL ARTFCL INTLGC AT H2EUR
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture CENTRALE DE COMMUNICATIONS LUXEMBOURG S.A. - 09/07
185 EUR   +2.86%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS GMBH
Long-term capital growth by investing in the global equity markets with a focus on the evolution of artificial intelligence.
Performances du fonds : Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc AT H2EUR
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 09-07-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +37.88% +11.3% +53.12% +32.14% +41.53% +78.38% +85%
Catégorie 5.78% -2.25% 5.65% 1.86% 3.47% -3.69% -
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc AT H2EUR37.88%78.38%NC277M EUR2.05%
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc AT USD38.95%95.34%443M USD2.05%
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc I EUR38.83%100.89%65M EUR1.5%
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc PT H2GBP30.98%85.87%NC3M GBP1.5%
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc W EUR39.11%102.24%138M EUR1.5%
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc PT H2CHF41.84%88.47%NC3M CHF1.5%
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc PT GBP38.70%101.88%4M GBP1.5%
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc RT EUR38.73%99.75%36M EUR1.6%
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc AT EUR38.63%95.85%113M EUR2.05%
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc IT H2EUR38.70%83.76%NC41M EUR1.5%
Gestion
Société de gestion Allianz Global Investors GmbH
Date de création 31-03-2017

Gérant Depuis
Sebastian Thomas 31-03-2017
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 31-03-2017
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Secteur Autres
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark -MSCI World Information Technology NR USD 50%
-MSCI ACWI NR USD 50%
Actifs nets de la part 277 M EUR au 31-05-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur State Street Bank International GmbH, Lu
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Volatilité au 31-05-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 23.3%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.64
Performance moyenne 3 ans 78.38%
