bourse
>
Fonds ou OPCVM
>
CENTRALE DE COMMUNICATIONS LUXEMBOURG S.A.
>
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc AT H2EUR
LU1548497772
ALLIANZ GLOBAL ARTFCL INTLGC AT H2EUR
Ajouter à ma liste
Cours en clôture CENTRALE DE COMMUNICATIONS LUXEMBOURG S.A. - 09/07
185
EUR
+2.86%
Synthèse
Performances
Graphiques
Composition
Caractéristiques
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS GMBH
Long-term capital growth by investing in the global equity markets with a focus on the evolution of artificial intelligence.
Performances du fonds : Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc AT H2EUR
Performances Historiques Glissantes
au 09-07-2020
Début d'année
1 mois
3 mois
6 mois
1 an
3 ans
Max
Fonds
+37.88%
+11.3%
+53.12%
+32.14%
+41.53%
+78.38%
+85%
Catégorie
5.78%
-2.25%
5.65%
1.86%
3.47%
-3.69%
-
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom
1er Jan
3 ans
Notation
Taille
Frais
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc AT H2EUR
37.88%
78.38%
NC
277M EUR
2.05%
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc AT USD
38.95%
95.34%
443M USD
2.05%
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc I EUR
38.83%
100.89%
65M EUR
1.5%
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc PT H2GBP
30.98%
85.87%
NC
3M GBP
1.5%
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc W EUR
39.11%
102.24%
138M EUR
1.5%
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc PT H2CHF
41.84%
88.47%
NC
3M CHF
1.5%
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc PT GBP
38.70%
101.88%
4M GBP
1.5%
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc RT EUR
38.73%
99.75%
36M EUR
1.6%
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc AT EUR
38.63%
95.85%
113M EUR
2.05%
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc IT H2EUR
38.70%
83.76%
NC
41M EUR
1.5%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Secteur Autres
Nom
1er Jan
3 ans
Notation
Taille
123Capital PME A
0.00%
-72.31%
NC
27 M EUR
123Expansion A A/I
0.00%
-77.37%
NC
14 M EUR
123Expansion II A A/I
0.00%
-52.49%
NC
15 M EUR
123Expansion III A
0.00%
-65.63%
NC
12 M EUR
123ISF 2013 A A/I
0.00%
12.90%
NC
38 M EUR
123ISF 2014 A A/I
0.00%
5.80%
NC
48 M EUR
123Multinova IV Dynamique A
0.00%
54.91%
NC
37 M EUR
123Multinova IV Equilibre A A/I
0.00%
55.20%
NC
18 M EUR
123Transmission A
0.00%
-80.03%
NC
22 M EUR
1618 Investment World Equity EUR Hedged
4.81%
9.39%
NC
0 M EUR
Plus de fonds
Provided by Scoopnest.com
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion
Allianz Global Investors GmbH
Date de création
31-03-2017
Gérant
Depuis
Sebastian Thomas
31-03-2017
Description
PEA
NON
PEA PME
NON
Date de création
31-03-2017
Devise
EUR
Structure Juridique
SICAV
Catégorie Morningstar
Actions Secteur Autres
Zone d'investissement
Global
Benchmark
-MSCI World Information Technology NR USD 50%
-MSCI ACWI NR USD 50%
Actifs nets de la part
277 M EUR au 31-05-2020
Fréquence des VL
Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur
State Street Bank International GmbH, Lu
Commisaire aux comptes
PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Volatilité
au 31-05-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans
23.3%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
0.64
Performance moyenne 3 ans
78.38%
