ALSO : completes takeover of leading Bulgarian IT distributor

29/10/2019 | 18:46

The ALSO Holding AG has received regulatory approval to take over Solytron Bulgaria's operations. With a turnover of 110 million euros and around 120 employees the IT distributor is according to ICT Media the leading provider in Bulgaria. The acquisition is another important step in the implementation of ALSO's strategy to strengthen its position in the Eastern European markets.

Solytron, founded in Sofia in 1991, trebled its sales revenue between 2011 and 2018 and sells solutions and products of over 50 leading manufacturers. The company provides comprehensive services, consulting and training. With the completion of the takeover Solytron's Business partners will now have access to the three business models from ALSO: Supply, with a broad range of products, solutions and services, as well as a wide portfolio of suppliers. New innovative technologies and platforms, such as virtualization, cloud, 3D printing, process mining, AI-based security solutions and IoT will be provided by the ALSO Group and enable the partners to enhance their actual business.

The acquisition is the next step for the ALSO Group to enlarge its footprint further in the Eastern European region: In the past 12 month the company took over the value addded distributor DISS in Slovenia, the polish ABC Data Group, a regional IT distributor with the largest country coverage in Eastern Europe with subsidiaries in Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic and Slovakia and one of the top-three IT distributors in Croatia, RECRO. Now the Group is present in 13 Eastern European countries including Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Slovenia, Belarus and Ukraine. The addressable market volume in these countries is around EUR 30 billion. ALSO wants to achieve an overall market share of 20 percent in the entire region.

Direct link to media release: https://www2.also.com/press/20191029en.pdf

La Sté ALSO Holding AG a publié ce contenu, le 29 octobre 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le29 octobre 2019 17:45:01 UTC.

Données financières (EUR)
CA 2019 10 122 M
EBIT 2019 153 M
Résultat net 2019 97,4 M
Dette 2019 154 M
Rendement 2019 2,01%
PER 2019 17,9x
PER 2020 15,2x
VE / CA2019 0,19x
VE / CA2020 0,17x
Capitalisation 1 764 M
