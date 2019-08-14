Amoeba : Suivi des OCA au 14 aout 2019

SUIVI DU CONTRAT OCAPI NICE & GREEN
|
|
|
Emission des OCA
|
|
|
Conversion des OCA
|
|
|
Tranches
|
|
|
|
Date de demande
|
Date de création des
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date d'émission
|
N° OCA émises
|
Nombre d'OCA émises
|
de conversion
|
actions
|
N° OCA converties
|
Nombre d'OCA converties
|
Nombre Actions créées
|
Tranche 1
|
16/01/2019
|
1 à 26
|
26
|
22/01/2019
|
23/01/2019
|
1 à 3
|
|
3
|
28 846
|
|
|
|
|
31/01/2019
|
01/02/2019
|
4
|
à 8
|
|
5
|
50 761
|
|
|
|
|
06/02/2019
|
07/02/2019
|
9 à 13
|
|
5
|
51 546
|
|
|
|
|
12/02/2019
|
13/02/2019
|
14
|
à 21
|
|
8
|
85 561
|
|
|
|
|
15/02/2019
|
18/02/2019
|
22
|
à 26
|
|
5
|
53 475
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tranche 2
|
14/02/2019
|
27 à 52
|
26
|
15/02/2019
|
18/02/2019
|
27
|
à 31
|
|
5
|
53 475
|
|
|
|
|
19/02/2019
|
20/02/2019
|
32
|
à 52
|
|
21
|
224 598
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tranche 3
|
15/03/2019
|
53 à 78
|
26
|
15/03/2019
|
18/03/2019
|
53
|
à 65
|
|
13
|
119 266
|
|
|
|
|
04/04/2019
|
05/04/2019
|
66
|
à 73
|
|
8
|
82 901
|
|
|
|
|
15/04/2019
|
16/04/2019
|
74
|
à 78
|
|
5
|
52 083
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tranche 4
|
15/04/2019
|
79 à 104
|
26
|
17/04/2019
|
18/04/2019
|
79 -88
|
|
10
|
104 166
|
|
|
|
|
23/04/2019
|
24/04/2019
|
89-98
|
|
10
|
104 166
|
|
|
|
|
26/04/2019
|
29/04/2019
|
99-104
|
|
6
|
58 252
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tranche 5
|
20/05/2019
|
105 à 130
|
26
|
11/06/2019
|
12/06/2019
|
105-117
|
|
13
|
146 892
|
|
|
|
|
02/07/2019
|
03/07/2019
|
118-130
|
|
13
|
148 571
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tranche 6
|
18/06/2019
|
131 à 156
|
26
|
02/07/2019
|
03/07/2019
|
131
|
|
1
|
11 428
|
|
|
|
|
22/07/2019
|
23/07/2019
|
132-147
|
|
16
|
207 792
|
|
|
|
|
07/08/2019
|
08/08/2019
|
148-156
|
|
9
|
122 448
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tranche 7
|
17/07/2019
|
157 à 182
|
26
|
12/08/2019
|
13/08/2019
|
157- 164
|
|
8
|
108 843
|
|
|
|
|
13/08/2019
|
14/08/2019
|
165-173
|
|
9
|
122 448
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Situation au 14 août 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OCA restant en circulation
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nombre d'actions créées par conversion d'OCA
|
|
|
1 937 518
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nombre d'actions en circulation
|
|
|
|
7 950 190
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital social
|
|
|
|
|
159 003,80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
