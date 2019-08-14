Connexion
AMOÉBA

(AMEBA)
14/08 17:38:01
2.03 EUR   -13.06%
Amoeba : Suivi des OCA au 14 aout 2019

14/08/2019 | 23:15

SUIVI DU CONTRAT OCAPI NICE & GREEN

Emission des OCA

Conversion des OCA

Tranches

Date de demande

Date de création des

Date d'émission

N° OCA émises

Nombre d'OCA émises

de conversion

actions

N° OCA converties

Nombre d'OCA converties

Nombre Actions créées

Tranche 1

16/01/2019

1 à 26

26

22/01/2019

23/01/2019

1 à 3

3

28 846

31/01/2019

01/02/2019

4

à 8

5

50 761

06/02/2019

07/02/2019

9 à 13

5

51 546

12/02/2019

13/02/2019

14

à 21

8

85 561

15/02/2019

18/02/2019

22

à 26

5

53 475

Tranche 2

14/02/2019

27 à 52

26

15/02/2019

18/02/2019

27

à 31

5

53 475

19/02/2019

20/02/2019

32

à 52

21

224 598

Tranche 3

15/03/2019

53 à 78

26

15/03/2019

18/03/2019

53

à 65

13

119 266

04/04/2019

05/04/2019

66

à 73

8

82 901

15/04/2019

16/04/2019

74

à 78

5

52 083

Tranche 4

15/04/2019

79 à 104

26

17/04/2019

18/04/2019

79 -88

10

104 166

23/04/2019

24/04/2019

89-98

10

104 166

26/04/2019

29/04/2019

99-104

6

58 252

Tranche 5

20/05/2019

105 à 130

26

11/06/2019

12/06/2019

105-117

13

146 892

02/07/2019

03/07/2019

118-130

13

148 571

Tranche 6

18/06/2019

131 à 156

26

02/07/2019

03/07/2019

131

1

11 428

22/07/2019

23/07/2019

132-147

16

207 792

07/08/2019

08/08/2019

148-156

9

122 448

Tranche 7

17/07/2019

157 à 182

26

12/08/2019

13/08/2019

157- 164

8

108 843

13/08/2019

14/08/2019

165-173

9

122 448

Situation au 14 août 2019

OCA restant en circulation

9

Nombre d'actions créées par conversion d'OCA

1 937 518

Nombre d'actions en circulation

7 950 190

Capital social

159 003,80

La Sté Amoéba SA a publié ce contenu, le 14 août 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le14 août 2019 21:14:02 UTC.

