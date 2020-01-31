|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par AMPLEGEST
Dans le cadre d'une gestion discrétionnaire, l'objectif du compartiment est de réaliser une performance supérieure à celle de l'indice CAC Mid & Small NR (dividendes réinvestis) sur une période de 5 ans.
|
|Performances du fonds : Amplegest Midcaps AC
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 26-02-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-4.75%
|-5.93%
|-0.92%
|+3.79%
|+5.32%
|+4.09%
|+171.78%
|Catégorie
|
-7.98%
|
-6.38%
|
-5.48%
|
-0.41%
|
1.97%
|
-2.98%
|
-
|Indice
|
-7.01%
|-5.11%
|-6.39%
|0.14%
|
2.67%
|
12.12%
|
-
|
|
|Exposition sectorielle au 31-12-2019
|
|
|
|Exposition par type d'actif au 31-12-2019
|
|
|
|
|Long
|Court
|Nets
|Actions
|100.18%
|0%
|100.18%
|Liquidités
|0.01%
|0.18%
|0.17%
|
|
|
|Société de gestion
|Amplegest
|Date de création
|15-11-2007
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|OUI
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|15-11-2007
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
SICAV
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Non Classifié
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions France Petites & Moy. Cap.
|
Zone d'investissement
|France
|
Benchmark
|Euronext Paris CAC Mid&Small NR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|99 M EUR au 31-01-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|RBC Investor Services Bank France
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Boîte de style Morningstar
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|14.62%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.3
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|4.09%