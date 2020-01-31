Stratégie du fonds géré par AMPLEGEST Dans le cadre d'une gestion discrétionnaire, l'objectif du compartiment est de réaliser une performance supérieure à celle de l'indice CAC Mid & Small NR (dividendes réinvestis) sur une période de 5 ans.

Performances du fonds : Amplegest Midcaps AC

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 26-02-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -4.75% -5.93% -0.92% +3.79% +5.32% +4.09% +171.78% Catégorie -7.98% -6.38% -5.48% -0.41% 1.97% -2.98% - Indice -7.01% -5.11% -6.39% 0.14% 2.67% 12.12% -

Exposition sectorielle au 31-12-2019

Exposition par type d'actif au 31-12-2019 Long Court Nets Actions 100.18% 0% 100.18% Liquidités 0.01% 0.18% 0.17%

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Amplegest Midcaps AC -4.75% 4.09% 99M EUR 2.35% Amplegest Midcaps IC -4.55% 8.05% 25M EUR 1% Amplegest Midcaps FC -4.64% 0.00% NC 1M EUR 1.6%

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.