Amplegest Midcaps AC       FR0010532101

AMPLEGEST MIDCAPS AC
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 26/02
271.78 EUR   +0.70%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiquesPublications officielles 
Stratégie du fonds géré par AMPLEGEST
Dans le cadre d'une gestion discrétionnaire, l'objectif du compartiment est de réaliser une performance supérieure à celle de l'indice CAC Mid & Small NR (dividendes réinvestis) sur une période de 5 ans.
Performances du fonds : Amplegest Midcaps AC
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 26-02-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -4.75% -5.93% -0.92% +3.79% +5.32% +4.09% +171.78%
Catégorie -7.98% -6.38% -5.48% -0.41% 1.97% -2.98% -
Indice -7.01% -5.11% -6.39% 0.14% 2.67% 12.12% -
Exposition sectorielle au 31-12-2019
Exposition par type d'actif au 31-12-2019
Long Court Nets
Actions 100.18% 0% 100.18%
Liquidités 0.01% 0.18% 0.17%
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Amplegest Midcaps AC-4.75%4.09%99M EUR2.35%
Amplegest Midcaps IC-4.55%8.05%25M EUR1%
Amplegest Midcaps FC-4.64%0.00%NC1M EUR1.6%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions France Petites & Moy. Cap.
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
AAZ Challenger3.51%-5.48%NC4 M EUR
AAZ Spécial2.11%5.42%NC13 M EUR
ACA PME PEA-5.02%4.29%NC3 M EUR
Actys 1 A/I-2.77%-16.48%NC23 M EUR
Aesope Actions Françaises-2.49%9.81%NC23 M EUR
Afer-Flore A/I-2.20%-5.26%NC100 M EUR
Agressor-6.94%-15.65%NC0 M EUR
AIS Mandarine Entrepreneurs I0.40%6.73%NC5 M EUR
AIS Mandarine Entrepreneurs P0.19%3.43%NC82 M EUR
Amilton Small Caps I-0.45%10.27%NC24 M EUR
Gestion
Société de gestion Amplegest
Date de création 15-11-2007

Gérant Depuis
Augustin Bloch-Lainé 01-03-2013
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 15-11-2007
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Actions France Petites & Moy. Cap.
Zone d'investissement France
Benchmark Euronext Paris CAC Mid&Small NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 99 M EUR au 31-01-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur RBC Investor Services Bank France
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Boîte de style Morningstar
Volatilité au 31-01-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 14.62%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.3
Performance moyenne 3 ans 4.09%
